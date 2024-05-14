2024 WNBA Season Tip-Off: How to Watch Exclusively on Sling TV

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The 2024 WNBA season starts on Tuesday (May 14), and Sling TV is the destination for all basketball enthusiasts, offering exclusive streaming access to all four games of the season tip-off.

More from Billboard

The schedule includes New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics at 7 p.m. ET and Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN3. ESPN2 will broadcast Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun at 7:30 p.m. ET and Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury at 10 p.m. ET.

You don’t want to miss out on star player Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever’s No. 1 draft pick from the Iowa Hawkeyes, playing her first WNBA game on opening night.

Keep reading for details on how to watch the 2024 WNBA games.

How to Watch the 2024 WNBA Games on Sling TV

You can stream all opening games on Sling TV. They’ll also be airing on ESPN3 and ESPN2 (use ExpressVPN to stream internationally). WNBA games are shown on various channels like ESPN, NBA TV, ION, Prime Video, and CBS/Paramount+. According to Sling, 25 WNBA games will air on ESPN, and NBA TV will broadcast 40 games.

To watch on ESPN or ABC with Sling, you’ll need a subscription to Sling Orange. For those, who want to watch on NBA TV with Sling make sure to add the Sports Extras pack to your Sling subscription.

Sling TV Services for WNBA

Sling TV

$15 $40 63% off

Buy Now On Sling

$20 $45 56% off

Buy Now on sling

With Sling Orange, you can stream ESPN and other channels for $15 for your first month (regularly $40/month). It includes 32 channels with seven exclusive sports and family channels. Sling Blue is $20 for your first month (regularly $45/month), and it includes a total of 42 channels.

Don’t miss out on a chance to watch the WNBA games with your friends and family. Hurry up, go get your sling subscription now.