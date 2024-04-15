2024 WNBA draft: How to watch and everything you need to know as Caitlin Clark finds her professional home

Not since Sabrina Ionescu in 2020 has there been such excitement around a player entering the WNBA draft than there is currently toward Caitlin Clark.

After a historic season with the Iowa Hawkeyes – one which ultimately ended in heartbreak with a defeat to South Carolina in the NCAA tournament national championship game – Clark enters the draft as the overwhelming favorite to be selected first overall by the Indiana Fever.

But outside of Clark, there are plenty of players to keep your eyes on, so here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2024 WNBA draft.

How to watch

The 2024 edition of the WNBA draft will be held on Monday at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.

Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ESPN and can be streamed on the ESPN app or fuboTV.

Franchise-changing pick?

After last year’s heartbreaking national championship game defeat, Clark’s last dance with the Hawkeyes almost ended in fairytale fashion.

Although Iowa eventually fell at the final hurdle again – this time at the hands of South Carolina – Clark’s 2023-24 campaign highlighted the impact she’s had on women’s basketball through her popularity and unique skillset.

Wherever Clark has gone, Iowa has sold out arenas as ‘Clarkmania’ gripped the country.

She became the all-time leading scorer in both men’s and women’s Division I college basketball during the past season, was named Naismith Player of the Year for the second consecutive season and had been named to the USA Basketball Women’s National Team’s 14-player training camp roster, perhaps paving the way for an Olympics appearance at Paris 2024. However, Clark was unable to participate because it was held the same week as the Final Four.

And now, with Clark confirming her intentions to go to the WNBA, that excitement has been pushed forward to what she could achieve in the pros.

Ticket prices to watch the Indiana Fever – the team who has the No. 1 pick in the draft and is expected to select Clark – have more than doubled, such is the anticipation to watch her long-range demolition of opposing defenses.

The Fever had the worst record last season, but with last year’s No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston paired with Clark, it could make for box office viewing.

Clark enjoyed a historic 2023-24 season with the Iowa Hawkeyes. - Andy Lyons/Getty Images/File

Other big-time names

Outside of Clark, the 2024 WNBA draft class is loaded with talent, with some potential franchise cornerstones up for grabs.

The next three predicted picks are a consensus among most draft analysts, although the order varies depending on the outlet.

Chief among those is Cameron Brink, the forward out of Stanford.

The 22-year-old has developed into one of the most dominant defensive players in women’s college basketball over the last few years, being named the 2024 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

Although her final season with Stanford ended in a disappointing Sweet 16 defeat to NC State, Brink was able to record 32 rebounds and 18 blocks in just three 2024 NCAA tournament games.

Brink is predicted by many mock drafts to be selected with the No. 2 pick behind Clark, with her game-changing defensive skills likely to provide a solid foundation to build upon for the team that chooses her.

Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson is also widely predicted to be a top-five pick, after blossoming into a dynamic scoring player for the Volunteers.

Another team whose season ended with a shock loss to NC State in the NCAA tournament, Jackson averaged 20.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game in her final season with Tennessee, leading the Southeastern Conference in scoring.

Jackson has the combination of offensive firepower, athleticism and size, which often correlates with winning teams.

Jackson (right) developed into an all-round scoring player during her final season with Tennessee. - Ben McKeown/AP/File

Another highly coveted player is South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso, whose draft stock rose after winning the national championship.

The Brazilian played a key role in the Gamecocks’ unbeaten title-winning side this season, winning the tournament’s Final Four Most Outstanding Player award through her dominant performances.

In her sole season starting for South Carolina, Cardoso averaged 14.4 points and 9.7 rebounds as well as racking up 82 blocks throughout the season.

Her combination of power and delicate footwork made her an almost unstoppable force throughout the women’s NCAA tournament and should be a skillset which translates to the WNBA.

First round draft order

Here’s the full pick order for the first round of the 2024 WNBA draft:

1. Indiana Fever

2. Los Angeles Sparks

3. Chicago Sky (from Phoenix)

4. Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle)

5. Dallas Wings (from Chicago)

6. Washington Mystics

7. Minnesota Lynx

8. Chicago Sky (from Atlanta, via Los Angeles)

9. Dallas Wings

10. Connecticut Sun

11. New York Liberty

12. Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas, via Los Angeles)

