2024 WNBA Draft: Stream on FuboTV and Sling TV to see who lands where

The women's college basketball season is over, but Caitlin Clark, Kamilla Cardoso, and other stars will be on your screen soon enough during the 2024 WNBA Draft on Monday, April 15. The 12-team, three-round draft brings the best and brightest of the NCAA to the pros, and there are plenty of big names to look for this draft. Keep scrolling to learn how to stream the major event and for more information on where Clark mania is headed next.

When is the WNBA Draft?

The 2024 WNBA Draft will take place on Monday, April 15, in New York City. It's the 29th draft in WNBA history and will feature three rounds with 36 picks overall. The 2024 WNBA season will begin almost a month later on Tuesday, May 14.

How can you watch the WNBA Draft?

The 2024 WNBA Draft will air exclusively on ESPN and the ESPN app. But, that doesn't mean you can't watch it if you don't have cable.

You can stream ESPN on Sling TV and FuboTV. Both FuboTV and the Sling TV Orange plan include access to ESPN. When you sign up for SlingTV you'll pay just $20 for your first month, instead of the usual $40 price. Meanwhile, new users to FuboTV can take advantage of a one week free trial offer to stream the games for free.

Top prospects

Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark has helped women's basketball grow significantly, and it's hard to see her getting drafted anywhere but at No. 1 overall. The Iowa Hawkeyes star was the biggest name in college basketball and she finished as the NCAA D-I all-time leading scorer. Any team would give anything to pick Clark, but since the Indiana Fever have the first selection, they'll use it on her and reap the benefits.

In fact, this pick is so expected that the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces have already decided to move their first game against the Fever to a bigger venue in preparation for Clark's arrival.

Angel Reese

Unlike Clark, where former LSU Tiger Angel Reese is headed is a mystery. She'll certainly get drafted in the first round, as some projections have her going at No. 6 to the Washington Mystics or No. 7 to the Minnesota Lynx.

The 2023 NCAA champion defends well and can rebound with the best of them, making her an enticing prospect for the Mystics and Lynx, who both struggled on the defensive boards last season. The Mystics are also based in D.C., which is less than 50 miles away from Reese's hometown of Randallstown, Maryland.

Cameron Brink

Clark is the consensus No. 1 pick, but Cameron Brink is arguably a lock for No. 2 overall. The former Stanford Cardinal became an NCAA champion in 2021 and won the Naismith Defensive Player of Year award this season.

At 6-foot-4, Brink is a defensive powerhouse and could be a nice fit for the Los Angeles Sparks, who hold the second pick in the WNBA Draft.

Kamilla Cardoso

Speaking of height, 6-foot-7 Kamilla Cardoso dominated in the 2024 NCAA Tournament and posted a whopping 15 points and 17 rebounds in the championship game.

For her efforts, she was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament and her South Carolina Gamecocks cut down the nets after going a perfect 38-0 on the season. Cardoso knows how to win and not many players can stop her at the rim, which explains why she's expected to be picked around the No. 4 spot in a loaded draft class.

How does the WNBA Draft work?

WNBA Draft eligibility

For non-international players, you must meet a couple of requirements to be eligible for the draft. First, your 22nd birthday must happen during the calendar year of the draft. This year, the cutoff would be December 31, 2002.

Next, you must either have a Bachelor's degree (or be three months away from receiving it), have completed your college eligibility, or be four years removed from your high school graduation. If you meet the cutoff age and want to forgo the rest of your college eligibility, you must inform the WNBA of your intent to enter the draft.

As for international players, or players born and currently residing outside the United States who never played college basketball in America, your 20th birthday must happen during the calendar year of the draft in order to be eligible.

What is the NCAA COVID-19 eligibility extension?

Even though we think of college as typically lasting four years at most, that's not always the case nowadays—especially for student athletes. Since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 NCAA Tournament, select men's and women's college basketball players are eligible for an extra "COVID year."

Essentially, student athletes can compete for another year if their team was previously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, senior guard Hailey Van Lith played three seasons with Louisville and one with LSU, however, she's not done. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic she can extend her eligibility and play her final year during the 2024-25 season.

How many rounds are there in the WNBA Draft?

There are three rounds in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Each round consists of 12 picks, meaning there are 36 selections overall.

Although trades and the draft lottery can mix up the order on occasion, generally, the teams that have worse records in the season prior receive better picks in the draft.

2024 WNBA Draft order

This year, the Indiana Fever hit the jackpot and are picking first overall. The rest of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Draft is as follows:

Click this link to check out the order of the second and third rounds, which is largely the same.

Who has the first pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft?

The first pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft belongs to the Indiana Fever. This is the second year in a row that the Fever have the No. 1 overall pick, as they selected South Carolina standout and eventual WNBA Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston last year.

Is Paige Bueckers going to the WNBA?

UConn Huskies star guard Paiger Bueckers is not entering the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Although she'd definitely be a top-five pick at least this year, she decided in February that she's returning to UConn for the 2024-25 season. After losing to Clark's Hawkeyes in the 2024 Final Four and having multiple teammates go down with injuries, it's clear that Bueckers isn't satisfied with ending her college career on a bad note.

She'll be a redshirt senior next season and have another chance at getting her Huskies back to the Final Four and quite possibly the NCAA Championship Game.

Is Hailey Van Lith going to the WNBA?

LSU point guard Hailey Van Lith isn't entering the WNBA Draft, and she might not be staying with the Tigers either.

After LSU fell to Iowa in the Elite Eight, Van Lith decided to enter the transfer portal and search for another school. The senior already transferred from Louisville to LSU after three seasons, but she'll likely be using her final year of eligibility from the COVID-19 pandemic to play elsewhere next year.

