2024 Senior Bowl: Schedule, player roster, how to watch NFL draft prospect showcase

The 2024 NFL Draft is less than three months away, and there aren't many opportunities left for some of college football's top prospects to raise their draft stock. One such opportunity, though, is the annual Senior Bowl all-star game.

Each year, a handful of the top draft prospects in each class make their way to Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl to show off their talents on the field one more time. This year marks the 75th iteration of the all-star showcase, one that will feature some very talented players that still have some room to boost their draft stock.

Here's what you need to know about the 2024 Senior Bowl.

When is the 2024 Senior Bowl?

Practice began for this year's Senior Bowl on Tuesday morning and will run daily from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. for one half of players and noon until 2 p.m. for the other half from Tuesday through Thursday.

The actual Senior Bowl game will kick off on Saturday, Feb. 3 at noon CT.

How to watch the 2024 Senior Bowl

Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024

Time: 12:00pm CT

Where: University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama

Cable TV: NFL Network

Streaming: NFL+; YouTube TV; FuboTV

Who is playing in the 2024 Senior Bowl?

The full list of Senior Bowl participants can be found on their official website, but here are some of the biggest names.

Quarterbacks

Bo Nix, Oregon

Michael Penix, Jr., Washington

Running backs

Ray Davis, Kentucky

MarShawn Lloyd

Wide receivers

Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Devontez Walker, North Carolina

Tight ends

Jaheim Bell, Florida State

Offensive line

Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Defensive line

Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

T'Vondre Sweat, Texas

Edge rushers

Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Chris Braswell, Alabama

Linebackers

Cedric Gray, North Carolina

Payton Wilson, N.C. State

Cornerbacks

Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

Kalen King, Penn State

Safeties

Kamren Kinchens, Miami (FL)

Javon Bullard, Georgia

