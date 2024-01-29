Everything you need to know about 2024 Super Bowl: Tickets, history, Taylor Swift and more

The Super Bowl will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

One team is looking to become the first back-to-back champions in the NFL since the early 2000s. The other is looking for its first Lombardi Trophy in nearly 30 years.

The 2024 Super Bowl is a rematch from 2020 between the Kansas City Chiefs, reigning champions and the team that won the first matchup, and the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs are coming off of an upset in the AFC championship game on Sunday, a game they won 17-10 despite not scoring a single point after halftime. Their opponents, San Francisco, overcame a 17-point halftime deficit in the NFC championship to advance to their third Super Bowl appearance in just over a decade.

Here's everything to know about Super Bowl 58.

Super Bowl 2024: Who is in the big game this year? What to know about Chiefs-49ers matchup

Who is playing in the 2024 Super Bowl?

The Chiefs and the 49ers will face off in Super Bowl 58.

Kansas City is led by head coach Andy Reid, two-time NFL MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, each one seeking his third championship in five years.

San Francisco will rely on head coach Kyle Shanahan, second-year quarterback Brock Purdy and a plethora of excellent offensive playmakers, including running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Who is favored to win the Super Bowl?

The Niners are favorites to defeat the Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

All odds as of Monday afternoon.

Spread: 49ers (-1)

Moneyline: 49ers (-115), Chiefs (+105)

Over/under: 47.5

According to BetMGM, bettors are heavily favoring the Chiefs early. A large majority of betting handles is on the Kansas City spread (78%) and money line (83%).

Big game tickets: Super Bowl 58 ticket prices are most expensive in history. Here's how much it costs

Has either team won a Super Bowl before?

Yes, both the 49ers and Chiefs have won multiple Super Bowls. Here's which ones:

49ers

Super Bowl 16 – after 1981 NFL season

Super Bowl 19 – 1984

Super Bowl 23 – 1988

Super Bowl 24 – 1989

Super Bowl 29 – 1994

Chiefs

Super Bowl 4 – after 1969 NFL season

Super Bowl 54 – 2019

Super Bowl 57 – 2022

How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl

CBS has the rights to broadcast Super Bowl 58 and will do so on its cable channels and on streaming service Paramount+.

Nickelodeon will broadcast their own version of the game tailored to younger audiences.

Super Bowl 58 coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 11.

How to watch: Catch the 2024 Super Bowl with a Fubo subscription

Where will the Super Bowl be played?

Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, will host the Super Bowl this year. It will be the first time Las Vegas and the state of Nevada have hosted a Super Bowl.

Allegiant Stadium opened in 2020 ahead of the Raiders' inaugural season in Las Vegas. They previously played in Oakland, California. It seats 65,000 people and is capable of expanding to fit more than 71,000.

How much are Super Bowl tickets this year?

Across a variety of ticket resale websites, tickets to the 2024 Super Bowl range from around $6,500 to nearly $70,000 after fees.

Who is performing the national anthem at the Super Bowl?

Country music star Reba McEntire has been tabbed to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner." Pop singer Post Malone will also sing "America the Beautiful" before the game, and R&B singer Andra Day will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing," also known as "the Black national anthem."

Big game showtime: Who is the Super Bowl 58 halftime show performer? What to know about this year's show

Who is performing the halftime show at the Super Bowl?

Usher is set to perform at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show.

Will Taylor Swift be at the Super Bowl this year?

Superstar singer/songwriter Taylor Swift, who is currently dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has attended several Chiefs games over the course of the season. Now that Kansas City is playing in the Super Bowl, will she make it to the big game?

Despite the fact that Swift will be performing in Tokyo the night before the Super Bowl, it is still possible for her to make it to Las Vegas ahead of kickoff. Bill Speros of Bookies.com broke it down in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Yes, Taylor Swift can easily make Super Bowl 58



TS has concert in Tokyo 🇯🇵 on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 6 pm local time



Tokyo 🛫 Las Vegas: 12 HRS



Tokyo 🕙 16+ HRS Las Vegas



Swift leaves Tokyo at noon Sunday 2/11



Arrives in Las Vegas at 8 am Sunday 2/11



SB Kickoff: 3:28 pm VT… pic.twitter.com/tJkA0HwKCX — Bill Speros (@billsperos) October 22, 2023

Super Bowl info: When is the Super Bowl? What fans should know about date, time, halftime performer

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 Super Bowl: Everything to know from Taylor Swift to ticket prices