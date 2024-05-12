2024 Phoenix Mercury season preview: Can NBA experience translate to WNBA success?

After finishing last in the WNBA during the 2023 season, the Phoenix Mercury have hit the refresh button.

Aside from the trio of Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, and Sophie Cunningham, the Mercury have completed an overhaul of their roster with just one other returner in Sug Sutton.

The trio provides experience and familiarity. Taurasi, the league's all-time leading scorer and three-time champion, is in her 19th year and final season of her two-year deal. Griner, 33, re-signed a one-year deal in March and is entering her ninth season, and first normal offseason since her imprisonment in Russia in 2022.

And there’s also the major change of hiring head coach Nate Tibbetts in October.

It only made sense for the Mercury to begin the season in a different location and spend the first week of training camp at San Diego State.

“Sometimes it’s hard when you have training camp in the city. You have practice and everyone goes,” Taurasi said. “We’re going to be in San Diego for five days and really get to know each other. We’re a brand new group and it’ll be a great opportunity to get to know each other.”

New faces

The Mercury decided against building through the draft with a third overall pick and instead made a splash through key trades and free agency.

One of the biggest moments came when Kahleah Copper, the 2021 finals MVP with the Chicago Sky, was traded to the Mercury for wing Michaela Onyenwere, power forward Brianna Turner, and the Mercury's No. 3 overall pick.

Chicago Sky guard/forward Kahleah Copper (2) after scoring a three point basket during the first half of game three of the 2021 WNBA Finals against the Phoenix Mercury at Wintrust Arena.

It was a shock considering the three-time All-Star wing looked to be a lock to stay with the Sky after having her best season in 2023 when she averaged a career-high 18.7 points (7th-WNBA), 4.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.

The Mercury made yet another trade when point guard Moriah Jefferson was dealt to the Connecticut Sun for nine-year guard Becca Allen in February.

Last year, the 6-2 wing made 27 starts, averaging 6.4 points per game, 2.8 rebounds per game and 21.5 minutes per game.

One of the Mercury’s biggest additions came in bringing yet another new point guard for the second-straight season in Natasha Cloud. Taurasi played alongside Skylar Diggins-Smith from 2020-22 and Jefferson in 2023.

Cloud was a two-time All-Defensive Team selection and the league's 2022 assist leader with the Washington Mystics.

“I’ve known Tasha for a long time,” Taurasi said. “She’s always been one of my favorites to play against. There’s certain people you know compete a certain way no matter what the score is, and she’s one of those players. To bring that energy to our team and that type of competitiveness is going to move the needle for us.”

Mercury aiming higher

Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) dribbles up the court against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 12, 2023, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

If the offseason moves proved one thing it was that the Mercury didn’t want to rebuild and preferred to overhaul last season’s roster with veterans.

But there’s also an emphasis on creating depth at the guard position with Cloud, Copper, and Allen joining Taurasi.

“DT has been such a great vet and really making the transition easy for me as a point guard,” Cloud said. “When you’re playing with greatness on the wing like that, it makes your job as a point guard easier... She looks amazing and I know everyone wants to talk about DT. That girl is moving and hooping and she looks the best shape she’s been in.”

The 18-player preseason roster had just three bigs, including the 6-foot-9 Griner. The two others are rookies Bella Murekatete and Desi-Rae Young.

However, Copper, Allen, and Cunningham all offer versatility. All can play three positions: shooting guard, small forward, or a small-ball power forward.

What to expect from the Mercury

There needs to be a complete change on the defensive end if the Mercury want to erase last season’s 9-31 record. The defensive woes contributed greatly as the Mercury finished last in rebounding (30.9) and had the worst defensive rating in the league at 107.9.

Tibbetts and his staff created a high-energy environment in practices and hope that it will translate into defensive progress.

"The big thing is the versatility of this group with a defensive focus and rebounding being a big thing,” Allen said. “It's hard to not get caught up in his passion and energy and what he wants from us. You can see the buy-in already happening.”

Tibbetts has previously said he has plans to implement the style he knows from the NBA, which involves a fast pace, shooting 3s, protecting the rim on defense, and spacing the floor.

“All of our coaches bring a lot of energy and they’re on the floor with us and they’re playing with us. They’re very involved and that’s something we love. It brings us together as a team,” Sutton said. “The aura in the gym is different and Nate has been amazing. We’re running a good offense and our defense is crazy right now. He brings that energy and brings that heat as he says.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2024 WNBA season preview: How the Mercury sped through rebuild