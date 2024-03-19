2024 NFL Mock Draft: Trades for QBs shake up Round 1; Ravens retool offensive line
The Ravens are still in the crux of a potential Super Bowl window. Still, they’ll look drastically different on both sides of the football after undergoing massive changes to player personnel and the coaching staff. Eric DeCosta started the off-season with urgency, signing Justin Madubuike, one of the league’s best defensive linemen, to an extension. After inking Madubuike to a deal, Baltimore seemed to win the first wave of the free agency period after getting Derrick Henry for two years and $16 million. The talented running back could earn $20 million throughout the deal. All wasn’t perfect, as the Ravens suffered significant free-agent losses. Patrick Queen (Steelers), Geno Stone (Bengals), and Gus Edwards (Chargers) were among eight free agents to sign elsewhere. Baltimore also traded Morgan Moses to the Jets and released Tyus Bowser in a cost-cutting move. With the second wave of free agency set to begin, we’re looking at an updated three-round mock draft.
Bears Pick 1 : Caleb Williams QB USC
The former Oklahoma transfer played in 25 games at USC and accounted for 93 touchdowns over those two seasons.
Commanders Pick 2: Drake Maye QB North Carolina
Maye is heading to the NFL after starting for two seasons at North Carolina. Maye’s production slipped following the departure of top wide receiver Josh Downs, but he still passed for 3,608 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in UNC’s 12 regular-season games. He also rushed for 16 touchdowns over the past two seasons, totaling 1,209 yards rushing.
Saints Pick 3: trade with NE Jayden Daniels QB LSU
The Saints restructured Derek Carr, but reach for the future, keeping the King of Baton Rouge in the state of Louisiana.
Cardinals: Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State
MaseratiMarv had 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns and was viewed as the top wide receiver prospect going into the year.
Chargers: Pick 5 Malik Nabers WR LSU
Nabers was dynamic in 2023, and could be the No. 2 pick if not for Marvin Harrison Jr. after making 89 catches for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Giants: Pick 6 Rome Odunze WR Washington
Odunze logged 92 catches for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns as he helped Washington reach the National Championship.
Patriots: Pick 7 trade with TEN Joe Alt T Notre Dame
Falcons: Pick 8 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa
After landing Kirk Cousins, Atlanta lands a versatile cornerback.
Bears: Pick 9 Byron Murphy II DI Texas
Jets: Pick 10 Brock Bowers TE Georgia
The Jets have retooled the offensive line around Aaron Rodgers, and now they land a dynamic, NFL ready weapon.
Vikings: Pick 11 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan
With Kirk Cousins off to Atlanta, the former Michigan star gets drafted high on the board.
Broncos: Pick 12 Bo Nix QB Oregon
After releasing Russell Wilson, Denver resets the clock at quarterback.
Titans: Pick 14 trade from New Orleans Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo
Quinyon Mitchell is the top cornerback on the board and lands in Tennessee with Caleb Farley’s future uncertain.
Colts: Pick 15 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson
Seahawks: Pick 16 Jackson Powers-Johnson C Oregon
Jaguars: Pick 17 Graham Barton T Duke
Bengals: Pick 18 Taliese Fuaga T Oregon State
Rams: Pick 19 Jer'Zhan Newton DI Illinois
After Aaron Donald retires, Newton falls right into the Rams lap.
Steelers: Pick 20 Troy Fautanu T Washington
Pittsburgh needs to protect their quarterback and begins the rebuild with the Huskies offensive tackle.
Dolphins: Pick 21 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama
After releasing Xavien Howard, Miami reloads with a top cornerback.
Eagles: Pick 22 Dallas Turner ED Alabama
Philadelphia builds through the trenches, and will have three pass rushers set to retire (Brandon Graham), or enter Free agency in 2025 (Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat). Dallas Turner fits the mold and will mesh with Bryce Huff.
Dolphins: Pick 23 trade with CLV Olumuyiwa Fashanu T Penn State
Cowboys: Pick 24 JC Latham T Alabama
After losing Tyron Smith, Latham lands in Jerry’s World.
Packers: Pick 25 Amarius Mims T Georgia
After losing David Bakhtiari, Green Bay address the offensive tackle position.
Buccaneers: Pick 26 Jared Verse ED Florida State
After losing Shaq Barrett, the Buccaneers land a local product.
Cardinals: Pick 27 trade with HST Zach Frazier C West Virginia
Arizona continues to retool around Kyler Murray, this time adding a versatile offensive lineman.
Bills: Pick 28 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU
Buffalo lost Gabe Davis and retools with a star LSU wideout.
Lions: Pick 29 lLaiatu Latu ED UCLA
The UCLA pass rusher lands opposite Aiden Hutchinson in Detroit.
Ravens: Pick 30 Tyler Guyton T Oklahoma
Baltimore will have three new starters on the offensive line and the former Oklahoma offensive tackle will replace Morgan Moses.
49ers: Pick 31 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama
The former Crimson Tide All-American slides due to a foot injury and lands with the top defense in the NFL.
Chiefs: Pick 32 Ladd McConkey WR Georgia
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs get even more versatile after adding the Georgia pass catcher.
Panthers: Pick 33 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas
The Panthers continue adding quality talent around Bryce Young.
Patriots: Pick 34 Troy Franklin WR Oregon
The Patriots have Jacoby Brissett and could add a quarterback in Round 1, so they retool with an explosive Oregon pass catcher.
Cardinals: Pick 35 Mike Sainristil CB Michigan
Jonathan Gannon and the Cardinals land an All-Big 10 cornerback.
Commanders: Pick 36 Jordan Morgan T Arizona
Dan Quinn and the Commanders get a solid offensive tackle.
Chargers: Pick 37 Braden Fiske DI Florida State
The Florida State defensive tackle becomes a building block for Jim Harbuagh and the Chargers.
Patriots: Pick 38 Trade with TEN Chris Braswell ED Alabama
Jerod Mayo lands an elite pass rusher in the second round.
Panthers: Pick 39 NYG T.J. Tampa CB Iowa State
Carolina continues to rebuild on the defensive side of the football, adding a talented cornerback to pair with Jaycee Horn.
Commanders: Pick 40 CHI Tyler Nubin S Minnesota
Washington replaces Kam Curl with an All-American.
Packers: Pick 41 NYJ Kingsley Suamataia T BYU
The Packers replace a legendary left tackle with a BYU standout.
Texans: Pick 42 MIN Payton Wilson LB North Carolina State
Falcons: Pick 43 Kamari Lassiter CB Georgia
After signing Kirk Cousins, Atlanta can select the best available player in both rounds and the Alabama star slides to the perfect situation.
Raiders: Pick 44 Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB Missouri
Titans: Pick 45 DEN Chop Robinson ED Penn State
Tennessee lands an elite pass rusher in the second round.
Colts: Pick 46 Roman Wilson WR Michigan
Anthony Richardson gets an elite route-runner for year two in Indianapolis.
Giants: Pick 47 SEA Darius Robinson ED Missouri
A dual-threat edge rusher who can slide to defensive tackle, Robinson would be a value pick for the Giants.
Jaguars: Pick 48 Adisa Isaac ED Penn State
Chop Robinson is the big name, but Isaac is solid and a likely second round pick.
Bengals: Pick 49 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE Texas
The talented and athletic tight end gives Joe Burrow another viable big-play option.
Eagles: Pick 50 NO Ricky Pearsall WR Florida
The first of two first round picks, Philadelphia gets an elite slot wide receiver who was an All-SEC performer.
Steelers: Pick 51 Jermaine Burton WR Alabama
The Alabama and Georgia wideout would give Pittsburgh a solid pass catcher to replace the traded Diontae Johnson.
Rams: Pick 52 Kiran Amegadjie T Yale
Eagles: Pick 53 Keon Coleman WR Florida State
The physical FSU wideout would give Philadelphia another elite playmaking option besides A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
Browns: Pick 54 Ruke Orhorhoro DI Clemson
A third-team All-ACC selection each of the past two years, Ruke Orhorhoro appeared in 53 games, with 30 starts and had eight tackles for loss in each of the past three seasons.
Vikings: Pick 55 MIA Jonathon Brooks HB Texas
With Minnesota retooling at the running back position, Brooks would be in line to start from Day 1.
Cowboys: Pick 56 Ja'Lynn Polk WR Washington
Polk logged seven 100-yard receiving games in 2023, including a 122-yard performance against Texas in the Sugar Bowl. Polk projects as a top 100 prospect by scouts and is expected to be selected on Day 2 of the NFL draft.
Buccaneers: Pick 57 Kris Jenkins DI Michigan
Jenkins was an achor on Michigan’s championship defense in 2023, as he earned second-team All Big Ten honors and finished the season with 37 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Jenkins is Mel Kiper Jr.’s No. 5 defensive tackle in this draft and projects as a Top 50 pick.
Bills: Pick 60 Xavier Legette WR South Carolina
In 2023, Legette pulled in 71 receptions, surpassing the thousand-yard mark with 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns. The mark made Legette only the fifth receiver in Gamecocks’ history to exceed a thousand yards.
Lions: Pick 61 Christian Haynes G Connecticut
An AP Third Team All American in 2023, Haynes logged 49 consecutive career starts at right guard for the Huskies.
Ravens: Pick 62 Jalen McMillan WR Washington
A California native, McMillan enjoyed a breakout season in 2022. McMillan hauled in 79 receptions for 1,098 yards and nine touchdowns. During the first three games of the 2023 season, McMillan recorded 20 receptions for 311 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown during the season-opener against Boise State. Following those three games, McMillan missed extended time with a leg injury before returning to the lineup late in November. In the four games upon his return, McMillan recorded 25 receptions for 248 yards and two touchdowns.
49ers: Pick 63 Khyree Jackson CB Oregon
At 6 foot 4, Jackson could match up with some of the best receivers on the perimeter, using his length, speed, and athleticism as a pure cover corner.
Chiefs: Pick 64 Bralen Trice ED Washington
Trice has been one of college football’s most dominant pass-rushers over the past decade. He finished fourth on that list with 106 career pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.