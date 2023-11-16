2024 NFL Mock Draft roundup: Latest first-round predictions for Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots still have seven more games to play in the 2023 NFL season, but with a 2-8 record, many fans have already started to look toward the future.

And no event in the short-term future of the Patriots will have a larger impact on the franchise than the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Patriots are currently slotted into the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft. If they remain in the top three, they will be guaranteed the opportunity to draft one of USC quarterback Caleb Williams, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye or Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

🔊 Next Pats: Why the Patriots should want Drake Maye as their next franchise QB | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

It would be difficult to pass on Williams or Maye. They both project to be fantastic players at the pro level, complete with all the physical attributes that scouts value. Mac Jones has proven he isn't a franchise quarterback, so it would make sense to use a first-round pick to find a new signal caller.

If the Patriots aren't able to take Williams or Maye, Harrison wouldn't be a bad consolation prize. He has tallied 59 receptions for 1,063 yards with 12 touchdowns in 10 games for the undefeated Buckeyes. Harrison looks like a true No. 1 wide receiver, which is something New England's offense hasn't had in a long time.

Even though the Patriots need an upgrade at quarterback and wide receiver, it wouldn't be surprising if they also considered a left tackle with a top three pick.

Offensive tackle is among New England's most glaring roster weaknesses. Trent Brown is still a good player, but at age 30 with an expiring contract, he's not a long-term solution at left tackle. Penn State's Olu Fashanu is the top-ranked left tackle on many early 2024 draft rankings.

Which players might the Patriots target in Round 1? Here are some of the latest projections from recent mock drafts.

Connor Rogers, NBC Sports: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Luke Easterling, Sports Illustrated: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Connor Livesay, The 33rd Team: Drake Maye, QB, UNC

Curtis Popejoy, USA TODAY: Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Blake Brockermeyer, 247 Sports: Drake Maye, QB, UNC

Walter Football: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Tankathon: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon