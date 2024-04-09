2024 NFL mock draft: Bucs grab explosive pass rusher in 1st round

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to keep all of their most important free agents this offseason, but they still have some glaring holes on both sides of the ball, one of which should be addressed with their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

In the latest 2024 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports, the Bucs fill their biggest need on defense with Penn State edge defender Chop Robinson, who brings rare explosiveness and athleticism to the position.

Here’s what Adam Rank at CBS Sports had to say about the pick:

I was about to say WR Xavier Worthy should be the pick here, but upon further thought, Trey Palmer showed enough in his rookie season to continuing playing the burner role. And with Shaq Barrett gone, you need to find somebody who can rush the quarterback. I’d be happy if you landed Robinson in this spot.

Rank was wise to rethink putting Worthy in that spot, as he correctly assessed that Palmer showed plenty of promise during his rookie season as the speedy No. 3 receiver alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. He’s also right about Robinson being a strong fit to replace Barrett, who was cut for salary cap reasons earlier this offseason.

Considering other top targets like Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton and Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson were off the board, Robinson was the most sensible pick in this scenario.

To check out the full first-round projection at CBS Sports, click here.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire