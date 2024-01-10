2024 NFL draft: Where does Mel Kiper rank the quarterback class?

The Washington Commanders are in the process of a massive overhaul. On Monday, the Commanders fired head coach Ron Rivera and immediately began searching for the next coach and head of football operations.

While the Commanders will have a new GM and coach in 2024, they will also likely have a new quarterback. Fortunately for Washington, it has the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The Commanders landing the second pick was enormous, considering two high-level quarterback prospects are in the upcoming draft.

Washington will have the opportunity to select either USC quarterback Caleb Williams or North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye at No. 2. The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick and their decision on current quarterback Justin Fields will shape the entire offseason for multiple teams, including the Commanders.

Now that the regular season is over, it’s time to start talking about the draft. The Senior Bowl will be later this month. That means we’ll see plenty of legendary ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.

Where does Kiper rank the upcoming QB class?

No. 1 (first overall): Caleb Williams

No. 2 (third overall): Drake Maye

No. 3 (fourth overall): LSU QB Jayden Daniels

No. 4 (tenth overall): Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

No. 5 (23rd overall): Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy

At No. 2, the choice will be between Williams or Maye for Washington. If Chicago selects Maye, or someone trades into the No. 1 spot for Maye, the Commanders would seemingly love to land Williams, who is from Washington, D.C. Remember, new owner Josh Harris is trying to build a new stadium.

What did Kiper say about Williams?

Williams is a fabulous playmaker, and there are “wow” throws all over his tape, even going back to his freshman season at Oklahoma. He’s incredible escaping the pocket and making off-platform throws, excelling when plays break down. His improvisational skills are off the charts — it’s incredible how he can make the first defender miss and create first downs out of thin air. He has great field vision and throws dimes to receivers while under duress. He’s incredibly creative, which is not something we can usually say of quarterbacks.

And Maye:

He looks the part of a big-time NFL signal-caller. He can make every throw with ease. He’s accurate on the move and can pick up first downs with his legs. Maye varies his pass speeds really well — he knows when to take a little off to make it easier for his receivers. He has outstanding touch on vertical throws.

The next few months will be interesting for the Commanders. Could they move up to No. 1? Buckle up.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire