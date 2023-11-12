2024 NFL Draft: How Week 10 loss impacts Patriots' first-round position originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If there's one positive to the New England Patriots' disastrous 2023 season so far, it's that this team is very likely to end up with a top five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Patriots suffered another brutal loss Sunday in Germany, falling 10-6 to the Indianapolis Colts. New England is 2-8 for the first time since 2000. The team is guaranteed to enter its Week 11 bye with the worst record in the AFC.

The Patriots currently own the No. 3 pick in next year's draft. They are one of just two teams, along with the New York Giants, that have two wins. The Chicago Bears beating the Carolina Panthers for their third win of the season this past Thursday helped the Patriots' pursuit of a top three selection.

The Patriots have a lot of roster weaknesses to address in the upcoming draft. Quarterback is one of them, and the 2024 class could feature several players at this position worth taking in the top 10. USC's Caleb Williams is the top QB prospect, but North Carolina's Drake Maye, Oregon's Bo Nix and Washington's Michael Penix Jr. are worthy of consideration as well.

Wide receiver is another area the Patriots need to upgrade. Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. is one of the best WR prospects in a long time. He's likely to be picked in the top three. There are two top-tier left tackles -- Joe Alt of Notre Dame and Olumuyiwa Fashanu of Penn State -- in this class, too.

There's still a lot of football to be played between now and Week 18. But there's no question the Patriots are in a prime position for their first top-five pick since 1994 when they selected Willie McGinest at No. 4 overall.

Here's the updated order for the top 10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. This post will be updated as more games conclude.

10. Tennessee Titans, 3-5

9. Denver Broncos, 3-5

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3-5

7. Green Bay Packers, 3-5

6. Los Angeles Rams, 3-6

5. Chicago Bears, 3-7

4. New York Giants, 2-7

3. New England Patriots, 2-8

2. Arizona Cardinals, 1-8

1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers, 1-8)