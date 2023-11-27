2024 NFL Draft: Top QB performances from week 13 of college football

Just like that. The regular season is over. 13 weeks, 800+ games with just championship weekend and bowl season remaining until 2024.

A remarkable college football season, from the Pac-12’s swan song to the logjam in the College Football playoff race, is reaching its end.

In what will be a lot of players’ final games in college, the top names at the quarterback position had one last chance at a signature performance before the season ended.

We see how the weekend went for the top quarterbacks in what’s probably the final regular season game of their college careers.

USA Today Sports

Another week of Michigan football means another week of questioning where quarterback J.J. McCarthy will eventually be slotted in next year’s NFL draft.

McCarthy had an up-and-down performance in The Game against Ohio State on Saturday.

He went 16-for-20 for 148 yards and a touchdown. The run game ruled the day again for Michigan, but McCarthy had a few throws that made you question the hype around him.

But, just when you think that you’re out. He pulls you back in with a laser like this one:

What a THROW this was by J.J. McCarthy 🎯@UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/SE4XXAHgZM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

These few highlight throws are not enough to solidify him as the QB3 in this draft, but they are enough to keep teams interested in what he could become.

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye left in the fourth quarter of his game on Saturday against rival NC State with an apparent ankle injury.

Maye has been deemed the second-best quarterback in this draft, with arguments surfacing for being the top guy.

Before leaving, Maye was 22-of-38 for 254 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He added 106 yards on nine carries and another touchdown on the ground.

While far from his best performance, he did show a few glimpses of what made him such a touted prospect come April.

Drake Maye from the pocket 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PQD5fMqopD — awthentik (@awthentik) November 26, 2023

If this injury is serious enough, it could impact his ability to become the top quarterback in this draft through the pre-draft process.

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. continues to find a way for the Huskies.

On Saturday, he went 18-for-33 for 204 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in Washington’s win against cross-state rival Washington State. His 3,903 yards through the air lead all of college football and he finishes his college career undefeated as a Husky.

His ability to stretch the field with his deep-ball accuracy makes him such an intriguing prospect going into April.

WIDE OPEN Can't give Michael Penix Jr. a pass this easy to Rome Odunze 🍎🎯 @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/qo15RaSYjh — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

Who will take a chance on the 23-year-old? That’s the big question. He has had to show a lot of progress from his days at Indiana, but he looks to be on the right path heading into an all-important post-season.

LSU QB Jayden Daniels

Matthew Dobbins-USA TODAY Sports

No quarterback in college football has more conversation surrounding them than LSU’s Jayden Daniels.

And for good reason.

Whether it’s a Heisman voter, an NFL scout or a fan of a team looking for their next franchise quarterback, everyone should be talking about Daniels.

On Saturday, Daniels ended the day 16-for-24 for 235 yards and four touchdowns while adding 120 yards on 11 carries against Texas A&M. Daniels continues to be the best player on the field, no matter who LSU is playing that week. Those 120 rushing yards led all ball-carriers, and he still threw four touchdowns on the day.

This is the SEC that we’re talking about.

Daniels continues to make his presence felt in the college football landscape and will continue to make people have to talk about him.

Oregon QB Bo Nix

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix has been another controversial figure as far as the 2024 NFL draft goes.

On Friday, Nix did what he does best as Oregon cruised to a 31-7 win against #16 Oregon State. Nix went 33-of-40 for 367 yards and two touchdowns and added another touchdown on the ground.

OHHH MYYY 😳 This throw was wild from Bo Nix for @oregonfootball 😤 pic.twitter.com/m8TpePCP45 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

It’s hard to get Auburn Nix out of the mind of those who saw it, but the move to the West Coast has done wonders for Nix and his decision-making.

Some may say too much.

Where Bo was too erratic at Auburn, one of the knocks on him at Oregon was that he doesn’t take enough shots downfield. But the Ducks keep winning and the offense has been one of the best in the country throughout the season.

The Real Forno Show

[lawrence-related id=86826,86852,86840,86837,86829]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire