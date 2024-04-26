2024 NFL Draft: Colts select Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell No. 52 overall

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a record six quarterbacks were selected in the first 12 picks in the opening round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, two more rounds will be highlighted Friday night in downtown Detroit.

Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II and wide receiver Xavier Worthy were selected in the first round, making it 47 Longhorns all-time to be plucked by teams on the first day of the draft. Another Longhorns receiver, Adonai Mitchell, was thought by many to have the talent of a first-round draft pick, but he remained in the pool after 32 selections. Mitchell ended up going to the Colts with the No. 52 overall pick.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

For the third time in the modern draft era, no running backs were selected in the first round, leaving Rounds 2 and 3 ripe for the picking of ball carriers. Texas running back Jonathon Brooks is coming off a torn ACL, but the Carolina Panthers don’t seem to mind. They traded up to No. 46 to select Brooks, and he was the first running back off the board.

Defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat was initially projected to be selected anywhere from the first round to the third, and even with a pending DWI charge in Travis County unresolved, the Titans picked Sweat in the second round at No. 38 overall.

Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders is one of the highest-rated players at his position and could be selected Friday, as well.

The second day of the draft will be broadcast at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2 and ABC.

Round-by-round NFL Draft tracker

Live updates

No. 52: TEXAS LONGHORNS ALERT: It was later than a lot of folks thought it would be, but the Colts selected Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell

No. 46: TEXAS LONGHORNS ALERT: The Colts traded the pick to the Panthers, and Carolina selected Jonathon Brooks as the first running back taken in the draft

No. 41: The Saints traded with the Packers to get the pick and those fans are saying OH YEAH!

New Orleans selects Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry.

No. 40: The Eagles traded with the Commanders to get the pick and Philly selected Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean, one of the most versatile players in the draft.

No. 38: TEXAS LONGHORNS ALERT: The Tennessee Titans made a bit of a surprising pick and selected Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat. Many thought his pending DWI charge would send him down draft boards, but that wasn’t the case. The talent is undeniable, let that be clear.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Titans were the first team Sweat visited after being charged with DWI and said Sweat was “upfront and honest, answering all questions.”

No. 37: Another wide receiver off the board before Mitchell gets his name called in Washington’s Ja’Lynn Polk. He goes to the New England Patriots to be paired with No. 3 overall pick quarterback Drake Maye

No. 35: Atlanta traded up to No. 35 with the Arizona Cardinals and the Falcons selected Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro

No. 34: The New England Patriots traded their No. 34 pick to the Los Angeles Chargers, and new head coach Jim Harbaugh and the crew picked Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey

No. 33: The Bills ended up going with Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman as their first pick of the second round, not Mitchell like many thought would happen. Both are tremendous pass catchers and Bills QB Josh Allen should be happy with the pick.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.