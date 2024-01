Welcome to 2024 where the Pittsburgh Steelers are still playing meaningful football. It’s a new year so it’s time for a new seven-round mock draft update. This time we opted to pass on a quarterback thanks to the inspired play of Mason Rudolph. Instead, we load up on both sides of the football at the team’s top positions of need as the rebuild continues.

First round - CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 30: Defensive back Cooper DeJean #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs a punt return down the sideline during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Kinnick Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Second round - ILB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) and Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45) in action during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Third round - C Zach Frazier, West Virginia

Sep 17, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Zach Frazier (54) during the first quarter against the Towson Tigers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Fourth round - EDGE Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State

Nov 11, 2023; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Jalen Mayden (18) is tackled by Colorado State Rams defensive lineman Mohamed Kamara (8) during the second quarter at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Fourth round - WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) scores a touchdown against Missouri Tigers defensive back Akayleb Evans (26) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Sixth round - S Josh Proctor, Ohio State

Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Josh Proctor (41) breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Daniel Jackson (9) during the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium.

Seventh round - OT J.C. Davis, New Mexico

Sep 2, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; New Mexico Lobos running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (5) celebrates his touchdown with teammate offensive lineman J.C. Davis (75) during the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire