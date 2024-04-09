2023 record: 9-8, lost in divisional round

Draft picks per round

1st round: No. 25

2nd round: No. 41 (from Jets)

2nd round: No. 58

3rd round: No. 88

3rd round: No. 91 (from Bills)

4th round: No. 126

5th round: No. 169 (compensatory)

6th round: No. 202

6th round: No. 219 (compensatory)

7th round: No. 245

7th round: No. 255 (compensatory)

Top needs

Offensive line

Linebacker

Cornerback

If the Packers could upgrade the offensive line, their offense would be just about complete. Most of the Packers’ efforts the rest of the offseason will probably go toward improving a defense that underachieved a bit last season.

Jordan Love and the Packers really don't need a ton in the NFL Draft, which is saying something considering how young the roster is. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Best first-round fits

Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

Best Day 2 fits

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri

Payton Wilson, LB, NC State

How they did last draft

The Packers got a B-plus; perhaps it should have been an A. They got at least some positive contribution from 10 rookies. Second-round receiver Jayden Reed stood out and fifth-round receiver Dontayvion Wicks might have been a steal.

Dream fantasy draft pick

I’m stumped. Green Bay has an extremely young, deep and hyper-talented ascending offense, led by an impressive quarterback. This team got younger and better at running back with the addition of Josh Jacobs and the Pack had already built a scary-deep receiving corps. Let’s maybe just beef up the o-line further and build a wall around Jordan Love. We’re looking at an offense without glaring needs. — Andy Behrens