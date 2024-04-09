NFL Draft primer: Packers' promising young roster still needs reinforcements on offensive line, defense
2023 record: 9-8, lost in divisional round
Draft picks per round
1st round: No. 25
2nd round: No. 41 (from Jets)
2nd round: No. 58
3rd round: No. 88
3rd round: No. 91 (from Bills)
4th round: No. 126
5th round: No. 169 (compensatory)
6th round: No. 202
6th round: No. 219 (compensatory)
7th round: No. 245
7th round: No. 255 (compensatory)
Top needs
Offensive line
Linebacker
Cornerback
If the Packers could upgrade the offensive line, their offense would be just about complete. Most of the Packers’ efforts the rest of the offseason will probably go toward improving a defense that underachieved a bit last season.
Best first-round fits
Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
Best Day 2 fits
Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri
Payton Wilson, LB, NC State
How they did last draft
The Packers got a B-plus; perhaps it should have been an A. They got at least some positive contribution from 10 rookies. Second-round receiver Jayden Reed stood out and fifth-round receiver Dontayvion Wicks might have been a steal.
Dream fantasy draft pick
I’m stumped. Green Bay has an extremely young, deep and hyper-talented ascending offense, led by an impressive quarterback. This team got younger and better at running back with the addition of Josh Jacobs and the Pack had already built a scary-deep receiving corps. Let’s maybe just beef up the o-line further and build a wall around Jordan Love. We’re looking at an offense without glaring needs. — Andy Behrens