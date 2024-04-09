NFL Draft primer: Saints have plenty of areas to address, but not much capital for it

2023 record: 9-8, missed playoffs

Draft picks per round

1st Round: No. 14

2nd Round: No. 45 (from Broncos)

5th Round: No. 150

5th Round: No. 168 (compensatory)

5th Round: No. 170 (compensatory)

5th Round: No. 175 (compensatory)

6th Round: No. 190

6th Round: No. 199 (from Eagles)

7th Round: No. 239 (from Rams)

With college basketball done, MLB Opening Day in the rearview mirror and the Masters still days away, attention is heating up on the NFL's marquee offseason event. Let's make our turn toward the NFL Draft. (Taylar Sievert/Yahoo Sports)

Top needs

EDGE

Offensive line

Defensive line

Cornerback

The Saints made some moves on defense in free agency, signing pass rusher Chase Young and linebacker Willie Gay to one-year deals, but more moves are needed. Offensive tackle Trevor Penning, a 2022 first-round pick, doesn’t look like he’ll pan out, so the Saints need to get better up front, and they could use some depth at corner considering Marshon Lattimore’s injury struggles the past couple seasons.

The Saints signed Chase Young but still need more help on defense in the NFL Draft. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Best first-round fits

Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington

JC Latham, OT, Alabama

Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

Best Day 2 fits

Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State

Leonard Taylor, DT, Miami

How they did last draft

The Saints earned a C-plus and didn’t get too much out of their draft class from last season, but they should still have some high hopes for Bryan Bresee and Isaiah Foskey on the defensive line — even if they still need to consider drafting another defensive lineman.

Dream fantasy draft pick

New Orleans has plenty of draft needs but not ideal capital to fix things. The Saints hold just two picks in the top 100. Needs on the offensive and defensive lines will probably get early attention. New Orleans also needs new ideas in the receivers room, which would make hometown heroes Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. fun picks to dream about. But it's doubtful New Orleans will target offensive skill talent until the second half of the draft. — Scott Pianowski