2024 NFL draft: Giants select RB Tyrone Tracy in Round 5

With the 166th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft, the New York Giants have selected Purdue running back Tyrone Tracy.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Tracy has significant experience having played six seasons in college, appearing in 61 games. He amassed 947 yards on 146 carries (6.5 ypc) and scored 10 rushing touchdowns.

Tracy added 113 receptions for 1,201 yards and five touchdowns through the air while also returning kicks and punts.

Although the 24-year-old’s numbers seem pedestrian given his experience, he didn’t really burst onto the scene until 2023 with the Boilermakers.

As a sixth-year senior, Tracy gained 848 yards from scrimmage and scored eight touchdowns, adding 411 return yards (408 as a kick returner) with one additional touchdown.

More to come…

