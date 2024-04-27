2024 NFL draft: Giants remaining picks after Day 2

The New York Giants kicked off the 2024 NFL draft by selecting LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers with the No. 6 overall pick despite rumors of a possible trade-up.

They closed out the night quietly but were immediately back to work on Friday.

With two picks in tow, general manager Joe Schoen set out to further improve his roster, selecting Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin in Round 2 (No. 47 overall) and Kentucky cornerback Andru Phillips in Round 3 (No. 70 overall).

The Giants will now enter Saturday with three remaining selections and lingering needs at defensive tackle, guard/tackle, and running back.

With Day 2 now in the books, here are the Giants’ remaining picks over the next 24 hours:

Round 4 (No. 107)

Round 5 (No. 166, from Carolina)

Round 6 (No. 183)

Barring any trade — up or down — the Giants will make three picks on Day 3. They do not currently have a seventh-round pick after trading it to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for linebacker Isaiah Simmons last season.

The Giants re-signed Simmons in early March.

