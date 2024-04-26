2024 NFL draft: Georgia OT Amarius Mims goes No. 18 overall to Cincinnati Bengals

Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims is a Cincinnati Bengal. With the No. 18 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft on Thursday night, the Bengals took Mims, the fifth offensive tackle off the board on Day 1.

Mims joins former Bulldogs offensive linemen Broderick Jones, Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Wilson and Isaiah Wynn as first-round draft picks under head coach Kirby Smart. The former five-star prospect is another prototypical tackle from UGA, standing 6-foot-8, 340 pounds.

Despite starting only eight games as a Bulldog (30 games played), Mims’ upside was too good to pass up for the Bengals. After all, Mims’ snap count wasn’t limited by his ability, he played behind future NFL draft pick Warren McClendon.

Mims did not allow a single sack in 372 career pass-blocking snaps at right tackle for Georgia, including while protecting the SEC’s leading passer last season in Carson Beck. His season was limited, though, by an ankle injury that held him out of seven games.

Cincinnati star quarterback Joe Burrow has his new protector.

