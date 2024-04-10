2024 NFL draft: Dallas Turner set to visit with Chargers
The Chargers have one of the top edge defenders in this year’s draft class on their radar, as they are set to host Alabama’s Dallas Turner on a visit, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.
Turner had a successful career with the Crimson Tide, recording 117 tackles, 21.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in three seasons.
It’s rare for a player to possess the combination of explosiveness, bend, pursuit speed, and length that Turner has.
Los Angeles doesn’t have a glaring need at the position after keeping Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, but in a pass-happy league, you can never have too many pass rushers.
Turner, who projects as a top-15 selection, could be a potential option in a trade-down scenario.