2024 NFL draft: Compensation revealed for Chiefs’ trade with 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs had to move up a spot in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft to select BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia on Friday night.

The Super Bowl LVIII participants combined to make the deal, with the San Francisco 49ers agreeing to swap picks with Kansas City.

In addition to the No. 64 pick in the draft, Kansas City also sent selection No. 173 to receive No. 211 and 63. As such, the Chiefs will still have five picks remaining.

ChiefsDigest.com’s Matt Derrick first reported the compensation details about the trade on Twitter:

Chiefs making another trade, No. 173 to San Francisco for No. 211 and swap 63/64. KC selects OT Kingsley Suamataia I apologize to all people of Samoa who will be offended by my future spelling and pronunciation. You deserve statehood. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) April 27, 2024

Suamataia was expected to come off the board at No. 63 to fill a need on the 49ers’ offensive line, which has a clear need at the tackle positions.

However, the Chiefs did what was needed to ensure that Suamataia landed in Kansas City.

The last two matchups against the 49ers haven’t soured the business relationship between each team’s front offices.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire