2024 NFL Draft – Commanders Select Notre Dame’s Javontae Jean-Baptiste

A sixth former Notre Dame football standout has been selected in the 2024 NFL draft as defensive lineman Javontae Jean-Baptiste was selected by the Washington Commanders near the start of the seventh round.

Jean-Baptiste heard his name by the Commanders with the 222nd overall pick. He spent one season at Notre Dame after being a graduate-transfer last year from Ohio State.

He played all 13 games for the Fighting Irish last season, making 49 tackles and leading the team with 10.5 tackles-for-loss, five sacks, and 11 quarterback hurries.

Jean-Baptiste deserves credit for his development but it also speaks to the skill of defensive line coach Al Washington who originally helped recruit the now Washington Commanders defender to Ohio State.

