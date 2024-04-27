2024 NFL draft: Chiefs take Tennessee CB Kamal Hadden with pick No. 211

The Kansas City Chiefs finally addressed their defense with the No. 211 selection in the 2024 NFL draft, picking up Tennessee Volunteers cornerback Kamal Hadden.

The departure of L’Jarius Sneed at the start of the offseason created a vacancy at cornerback on Kansas City’s depth chart. On Saturday, the Chiefs filled that space with a promising young prospect, which may force their current crop of defensive backs to adjust their roles heading into 2024.

As a senior in 2023, Hadden started the first seven games of the season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. He tallied 19 tackles, three interceptions, and a touchdown in a shortened year.

This selection signals that general manager Brett Veach is emphasizing the importance of creating takeaways on defense.

Had to have Hadden. With the 211th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, we have selected @KamalHadden5! pic.twitter.com/vwlTc8WjEC — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 27, 2024

As Kansas City continues to prepare for their title defense in 2024, Veach has done his best to ensure that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will have plenty of weapons in the secondary next season.

