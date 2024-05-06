2024 NFL draft: Bills might have kept Keon Coleman away from the Patriots

The Buffalo Bills ended up landing Keon Coleman at the 2024 NFL draft but he might’ve been on the New England Patriots’ radar as well.

When the draft was all said and done, Buffalo ended up trading out of Round 1 and selected Coleman at No. 33 overall in the second round.

But according to ESPN, the Patriots attempted to trade up with Buffalo. The Bills held the No. 32 pick, the final one in the first round, but Buffalo instead traded that spot to the Carolina Panthers.

Then the next day the Bills decided to draft Coleman. That move ended up triggering the Patriots’ decision to trade back as well as New England was on the clock a few selections later.

Per ESPN, Coleman or Xavier Legette were the possible targets for the Pats had that trade happened:

Buffalo denied us of the Carolina Connection https://t.co/szDG8SriOl pic.twitter.com/F78B1HpDB8 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 28, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire