2024 NBA draft: Who’s most likely to go to OKC Thunder at No. 12 pick?

The 2024 NBA draft is roughly a month away, which means the Oklahoma City Thunder will soon have a chance to add a lottery talent to their young core.

The first-seeded Thunder are fresh off a Round 2 exit. OKC made history this season by being the youngest top seed and squad to win a playoff series with its Round 1 sweep.

Thanks to the Houston Rockets, the Thunder will get to add a free lottery pick to this stacked group. HoopsHype’s Draft Predictor — a tool that factors mock drafts and predraft workouts — generates the probability of every player’s likely landing spot.

At the No. 12 slot, it lists off five players who have the highest odds of landing with the Thunder:

Colorado forward Cody Williams has a 32.7% chance

France forward Tidjane Salaun has a 20.1% chance

Tennessee forward Dalton Knecht has a 18.9% chance

G League Ignite forward Ron Holland has a 9,4% chance

Baylor guard Ja’Kobe Walter has a 5.5% chance

This group sounds about right. These five players have been the most frequently mocked to the Thunder at the 12th selection since the lottery ended.

The 2024 NBA draft is set to take place from June 26-27. The No. 12 pick is OKC’s lone selection so far. Of course, it can always make trades to change that if it chooses.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire