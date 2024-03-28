2024 MLB predictions: Playoffs, World Series, MVPs and more

We've made it, folks. Happy Opening Day!

In honor of the 2024 MLB season officially kicking off, we got the Rotoworld Baseball crew together to offer their predictions on how the season will unfold.

Below you'll find our picks for division winners and World Series champion, as well as our selections for individual awards. Dive in and enjoy Opening Day!

For the latest on lineups, game results, transactions, and trades, remember to keep it locked to the Rotoworld Player News page all season long. You can also follow us on X at @rotoworld_BB.

Finally, make sure to subscribe to the Rotoworld Baseball Show wherever you get your podcasts.

Matthew Pouliot ( @matthewpouliot)

AL East winner: Blue Jays

AL Central winner: Twins

AL West: Astros

NL East: Braves

NL Central: Cubs

NL West: Dodgers

AL Wild Cards: Orioles, Yankees, Mariners

NL Wild Cards: Phillies, Diamondbacks, Giants

World Series: Dodgers over Astros

NL MVP - Shohei Ohtani

AL MVP - Yordan Alvarez

NL Cy Young Award Winner - Spencer Strider

AL Cy Young Award Winner - George Kirby

NL Rookie of the Year - Yoshinobu Yamamoto

AL Rookie of the Year - Wyatt Langford

Eric Samulski (@samskiNYC)

AL East Winner: Orioles

AL Central Winner: Guardians

AL West Winner: Astros

NL East Winner: Braves

NL Central Winner: Cubs

NL West Winner: Dodgers

AL Wild Cards: Mariners, Rangers, Rays

NL Wild Cards: Phillies, Diamondbacks, Giants

World Series: Braves over Orioles

NL MVP: Mookie Betts

AL MVP: Kyle Tucker

NL Cy Young Award Winner: Zack Wheeler

AL Cy Young Award Winner: Corbin Burnes

NL Rookie of the Year: Shota Imanaga

AL Rookie of the Year: Wyatt Langford (but Ceddanne Rafaela as a darkhorse)

D.J. Short (@djshort)

AL East Winner: Orioles

AL Central Winner: Twins

AL West Winner: Mariners

NL East Winner: Braves

NL Central Winner: Cubs

NL West Winner: Dodgers

AL Wild Cards: Astros, Blue Jays, Tigers

NL Wild Cards: Phillies, Giants, Diamondbacks

World Series: Orioles over Braves

NL MVP - Bryce Harper

AL MVP - Adley Rutschman

NL Cy Young Award Winner - Spencer Strider

AL Cy Young Award Winner - Corbin Burnes

NL Rookie of the Year - Yoshinobu Yamamoto

AL Rookie of the Year - Wyatt Langford

George Bissell (@georgebissell)

AL East Winner: Yankees

AL Central Winner: Guardians

AL West Winner: Astros,

NL East Winner: Braves

NL Central Winner: Cubs

NL West Winner: Dodgers

AL Wild Cards: Blue Jays, Orioles, Rangers

NL Wild Cards: Giants, Phillies, Diamondbacks

World Series: Dodgers over Yankees

NL MVP: Mookie Betts

AL MVP: Juan Soto

NL Cy Young Award Winner: Spencer Strider

AL Cy Young Award Winner: George Kirby

NL Rookie of the Year: Kyle Harrison

AL Rookie of the Year: Evan Carter

Christopher Crawford (@Crawford_MILB)

AL East Winner: Orioles

AL Central Winner: Twins

AL West Winner: Rangers

NL East Winner: Atlanta

NL Central Winner: Reds

NL West Winner: Dodgers

AL Wild Cards: Astros, Yankees, Mariners

NL Wild Cards: Phillies, Diamondbacks, Padres

World Series: Dodgers over Rangers

NL MVP: Ronald Acuña Jr.

AL MVP: Julio Rodríguez

NL Cy Young Award Winner: Logan Webb

AL Cy Young Award Winner: Framber Valdez

NL Rookie of the Year: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

AL Rookie of the Year: Evan Carter

Jorge Montanez (@Roto_Nino)

AL East Winner: Baltimore Orioles

AL Central Winner: Minnesota Twins

AL West Winner: Texas Rangers

NL East Winner: Atlanta Braves

NL Central Winner: Chicago Cubs

NL West Winner: Los Angeles Dodgers

AL Wild Card picks: Mariners, Astros, Blue Jays

NL Wild Card picks: Phillies, Padres, Giants

World Series: Dodgers over Orioles

NL MVP: Ronald Acuña Jr.

AL MVP: Corey Seager

NL Cy Young Award Winner: Spencer Strider

AL Cy Young Award Winner: Pablo Lopez

NL Rookie of the Year: Kyle Harrison

AL Rookie of the Year: Wyatt Langford

Dave Shovein (@DaveShovein)

AL East Winner: Orioles

AL Central Winner: Tigers

AL West Winner: Astros

NL East Winner: Braves

NL Central Winner: Cubs

NL West Winner: Dodgers

AL Wild Cards: Yankees, Rangers, Mariners

NL Wild Cards: Padres, Giants, Phillies

World Series: Braves over Rangers

NL MVP - Freddie Freeman

AL MVP - Yordan Alvarez

NL Cy Young Award Winner - Spencer Strider

AL Cy Young Award Winner - Tarik Skubal

NL Rookie of the Year - Yoshinobu Yamamoto

AL Rookie of the Year - Wyatt Langford

Blake Friedman (@BFriedman23)

AL East Winner: Toronto Blue Jays

AL Central Winner: Detroit Tigers

AL West Winner: Seattle Mariners

NL East Winner: Philadelphia Phillies

NL Central Winner: Milwaukee Brewers

NL West Winner: San Francisco Giants

AL Wild Card picks: Orioles, Astros, Twins

NL Wild Card picks: Dodgers, Braves, Cubs

World Series: Phillies over Twins

NL MVP: Bryce Harper

AL MVP: Bobby Witt Jr.

NL Cy Young Award Winner: Justin Steele

AL Cy Young Award Winner: Tarik Skubal

NL Rookie of the Year: Jackson Chourio

AL Rookie of the Year: Junior Caminero

Zachary Krueger (@ZK_FFB)

AL East Winner: Orioles

AL Central Winner: Twins

AL West Winner: Astros

NL East Winner: Braves

NL Central Winner: Cubs

NL West Winner: Diamondbacks

AL Wild Cards: Yankees, Mariners, Rangers

NL Wild Cards: Dodgers, Reds, Phillies

World Series: Orioles over Diamondbacks

NL MVP: Shohei Ohtani

AL MVP: Gunnar Henderson

NL CY: Spencer Strider

AL CY: Corbin Burnes

NL ROY: Yoshinobi Yamamoto

AL ROY: Evan Carter

