2024 Kentucky Derby guide: Date, location, time, TV channels, betting favorites and more

The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby takes place Saturday from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Will we see another epic finish like the one in 2022, when Rich Strike took the crown at 80-1 odds? He was the second-biggest underdog in history to win aside from Donerail (91-1) in 1913.

NBC Sports will provide coverage of 15 races starting Friday and taking you all the way up to the Derby the following night.

Here’s what you need to know:

How to watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby

Date: Saturday, May 4

Live coverage time: Begins at 2:30 p.m. ET

Post time for Kentucky Derby: 6:57 p.m. ET

Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

TV Network: NBC

Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

The basics

Who: 20 3-year-old horses

Purse: $5 million

Distance: 1¼ miles

Forecast: 79 degrees with a 35% chance of rain

Post positions with odds via NBC Sports

Dornoch (10-1)

Trainer: D. Gargan | Jockey: L. Saez

Notable race result: Won the Fountain of Youth Stakes

What to know: Likes early speed and will need it

Sierra Leone (4-1)

Trainer: C. Brown | Trainer: T. Gaffalione

Notable race result: Won the Blue Grass Stakes and the Risen Star

What to know: The top closer in the field

Mystik Dan (20-1)

Trainer: K. McPeek | Jockey: B. Hernandez Jr.

Notable race result: Finished third in the Arkansas Derby

What to know: Won the Southwest on a messy track

Catching Freedom (8-1)

Trainer: B. Cox | Jockey: F. Prat

Notable race result: Won the Louisiana Derby

What to know: This colt keeps getting better

Catalytic (30-1)

Trainer: S. Joseph Jr. | Trainer: J. Ortiz

Notable race result: Finished second in the Florida Derby

What to know: 10 Derby winners since 1930 from the No. 5 post

Just Steel (20-1)

Trainer: D. Lukas | Jockey: K. Asmussen

Notable race result: Finished second in the Arkansas Derby

What to know: More races (11) than any other horse in the field

Honor Marie (20-1)

Trainer: D. Beckman | Jockey: B. Curtis

Notable race result: Finished second in the Louisiana Derby

What to know: Two-time winner at Churchill Downs as a 2-year-old

Just a touch (10-1)

Trainer: B. Cox | Jockey: F. Geroux

Notable race result: Finished second in the Blue Grass Stakes

What to know: Led in the Blue Grass until late

T O Password (30-1)

Trainer: D. Takayanagi | Jockey: K. Sameshima

Notable race result: Won the Fukuryo Derby

What to know: Will look to lead wire to wire

Forever Young (10-1)

Trainer: Y. Yahagi | Jockey: R. Sakai

Notable race result: Won the UAE Derby

What to know: 5-0 in five starts, but UAE winners are 0-19 at the Derby

Track Phantom (20-1)

Trainer: S. Asmussen | Jockey: J. Rosario

Notable race result: Finished fourth in the Louisiana Derby

What to know: Fast early but slows late

West Saratoga (50-1)

Trainer: L. Demeritte | Jockey: J. Castanon

Notable race result: Finished second in the Jeff Ruby Steaks

What to know: Slowest horse in the race

Endlessly (30-1)

Trainer: M. McCarthy | Jockey: U. Rispoli

Notable race result: Won the Jeff Ruby Steaks

What to know: 4-1 in career, but Derby is first race on a dirt track

Domestic Product (30-1)

Trainer: C. Brown | Jockey: I. Ortiz Jr.

Notable race result: Finished first in the Tampa Bay Derby

What to know: Eight weeks since last race. Rested or rusty?

Grand Mo The First (50-1)

Trainer: V. Barboza Jr. | Jockey: E. Jaramillo

Notable race result: Finished third in the Florida Derby

What to know: Three third-place finishes to date

Fierceness (5-2)

Trainer: T. Pletcher | Jockey: J. Velazquez

Notable race result: Won the Florida Derby

What to know: Fastest horse in the field

Stronghold (20-1)

Trainer: P. D’Amato | Jockey: A. Fresu

Notable race result: Won the Santa Anita Derby

What to know: With Encino scratch he inherits the 17 Post (0 Derby wins)

Resilience (20-1)

Trainer: B. Mott | Jockey: J. Alvarado

Notable race result: Won the Wood Memorial

What to know: Jockey John Velazquez leaves for Fierceness

Society Man (50-1)

Trainer: D. Gargan | Jockey: F. Dettori

Notable race result: Finished second in the Wood Memorial

What to know: 106-1 Odds at the Wood but finished second

Epic Ride (50-1)

Trainer: J. Ennis | Jockey: A. Beschizza

Notable race result: Finished third in the Blue Grass Stakes

What to know: Expect fast early, fade quickly

