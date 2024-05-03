2024 Kentucky Derby guide: Date, location, time, TV channels, betting favorites and more
The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby takes place Saturday from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Will we see another epic finish like the one in 2022, when Rich Strike took the crown at 80-1 odds? He was the second-biggest underdog in history to win aside from Donerail (91-1) in 1913.
NBC Sports will provide coverage of 15 races starting Friday and taking you all the way up to the Derby the following night.
Here’s what you need to know:
How to watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby
Date: Saturday, May 4
Live coverage time: Begins at 2:30 p.m. ET
Post time for Kentucky Derby: 6:57 p.m. ET
Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky
TV Network: NBC
Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
The basics
Who: 20 3-year-old horses
Purse: $5 million
Distance: 1¼ miles
Forecast: 79 degrees with a 35% chance of rain
Post positions with odds via NBC Sports
Dornoch (10-1)
Trainer: D. Gargan | Jockey: L. Saez
Notable race result: Won the Fountain of Youth Stakes
What to know: Likes early speed and will need it
Sierra Leone (4-1)
Trainer: C. Brown | Trainer: T. Gaffalione
Notable race result: Won the Blue Grass Stakes and the Risen Star
What to know: The top closer in the field
Mystik Dan (20-1)
Trainer: K. McPeek | Jockey: B. Hernandez Jr.
Notable race result: Finished third in the Arkansas Derby
What to know: Won the Southwest on a messy track
Catching Freedom (8-1)
Trainer: B. Cox | Jockey: F. Prat
Notable race result: Won the Louisiana Derby
What to know: This colt keeps getting better
Catalytic (30-1)
Trainer: S. Joseph Jr. | Trainer: J. Ortiz
Notable race result: Finished second in the Florida Derby
What to know: 10 Derby winners since 1930 from the No. 5 post
Just Steel (20-1)
Trainer: D. Lukas | Jockey: K. Asmussen
Notable race result: Finished second in the Arkansas Derby
What to know: More races (11) than any other horse in the field
Honor Marie (20-1)
Trainer: D. Beckman | Jockey: B. Curtis
Notable race result: Finished second in the Louisiana Derby
What to know: Two-time winner at Churchill Downs as a 2-year-old
Just a touch (10-1)
Trainer: B. Cox | Jockey: F. Geroux
Notable race result: Finished second in the Blue Grass Stakes
What to know: Led in the Blue Grass until late
T O Password (30-1)
Trainer: D. Takayanagi | Jockey: K. Sameshima
Notable race result: Won the Fukuryo Derby
What to know: Will look to lead wire to wire
Forever Young (10-1)
Trainer: Y. Yahagi | Jockey: R. Sakai
Notable race result: Won the UAE Derby
What to know: 5-0 in five starts, but UAE winners are 0-19 at the Derby
Track Phantom (20-1)
Trainer: S. Asmussen | Jockey: J. Rosario
Notable race result: Finished fourth in the Louisiana Derby
What to know: Fast early but slows late
West Saratoga (50-1)
Trainer: L. Demeritte | Jockey: J. Castanon
Notable race result: Finished second in the Jeff Ruby Steaks
What to know: Slowest horse in the race
Endlessly (30-1)
Trainer: M. McCarthy | Jockey: U. Rispoli
Notable race result: Won the Jeff Ruby Steaks
What to know: 4-1 in career, but Derby is first race on a dirt track
Domestic Product (30-1)
Trainer: C. Brown | Jockey: I. Ortiz Jr.
Notable race result: Finished first in the Tampa Bay Derby
What to know: Eight weeks since last race. Rested or rusty?
Grand Mo The First (50-1)
Trainer: V. Barboza Jr. | Jockey: E. Jaramillo
Notable race result: Finished third in the Florida Derby
What to know: Three third-place finishes to date
Fierceness (5-2)
Trainer: T. Pletcher | Jockey: J. Velazquez
Notable race result: Won the Florida Derby
What to know: Fastest horse in the field
Stronghold (20-1)
Trainer: P. D’Amato | Jockey: A. Fresu
Notable race result: Won the Santa Anita Derby
What to know: With Encino scratch he inherits the 17 Post (0 Derby wins)
Resilience (20-1)
Trainer: B. Mott | Jockey: J. Alvarado
Notable race result: Won the Wood Memorial
What to know: Jockey John Velazquez leaves for Fierceness
Society Man (50-1)
Trainer: D. Gargan | Jockey: F. Dettori
Notable race result: Finished second in the Wood Memorial
What to know: 106-1 Odds at the Wood but finished second
Epic Ride (50-1)
Trainer: J. Ennis | Jockey: A. Beschizza
Notable race result: Finished third in the Blue Grass Stakes
What to know: Expect fast early, fade quickly
