2024 Kentucky Derby guide: Date, location, time, TV channels, betting favorites and more

The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby takes place Saturday from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Will we see another epic finish like the one in 2022, when Rich Strike took the crown at 80-1 odds? He was the second-biggest underdog in history to win aside from Donerail (91-1) in 1913.

NBC Sports will provide coverage of 15 races starting Friday and taking you all the way up to the Derby the following night.

Here’s what you need to know:

How to watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby

  • Date: Saturday, May 4

  • Live coverage time: Begins at 2:30 p.m. ET

  • Post time for Kentucky Derby: 6:57 p.m. ET

  • Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

  • TV Network: NBC

  • Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

The basics

  • Who: 20 3-year-old horses

  • Purse: $5 million

  • Distance: 1¼ miles

  • Forecast: 79 degrees with a 35% chance of rain

Post positions with odds via NBC Sports

Dornoch (10-1)

Sierra Leone (4-1)

Mystik Dan (20-1)

Catching Freedom (8-1)

  • Trainer: B. Cox | Jockey: F. Prat

  • Notable race result: Won the Louisiana Derby

  • What to know: This colt keeps getting better

Catalytic (30-1)

Just Steel (20-1)

Honor Marie (20-1)

Just a touch (10-1)

T O Password (30-1)

  • Trainer: D. Takayanagi | Jockey: K. Sameshima

  • Notable race result: Won the Fukuryo Derby

  • What to know: Will look to lead wire to wire

Forever Young (10-1)

  • Trainer: Y. Yahagi | Jockey: R. Sakai

  • Notable race result: Won the UAE Derby

  • What to know: 5-0 in five starts, but UAE winners are 0-19 at the Derby

Track Phantom (20-1)

West Saratoga (50-1)

Endlessly (30-1)

  • Trainer: M. McCarthy | Jockey: U. Rispoli

  • Notable race result: Won the Jeff Ruby Steaks

  • What to know: 4-1 in career, but Derby is first race on a dirt track

Domestic Product (30-1)

Grand Mo The First (50-1)

Fierceness (5-2)

  • Trainer: T. Pletcher | Jockey: J. Velazquez

  • Notable race result: Won the Florida Derby

  • What to know: Fastest horse in the field

Stronghold (20-1)

  • Trainer: P. D’Amato | Jockey: A. Fresu

  • Notable race result: Won the Santa Anita Derby

  • What to know: With Encino scratch he inherits the 17 Post (0 Derby wins)

Resilience (20-1)

  • Trainer: B. Mott | Jockey: J. Alvarado

  • Notable race result: Won the Wood Memorial

  • What to know: Jockey John Velazquez leaves for Fierceness

Society Man (50-1)

Epic Ride (50-1)

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com