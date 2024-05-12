2024 Iroquois Steeplechase sees record-breaking attendance with 30K+ racegoers

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) — This year’s Iroquois Steeplechase was deemed a resounding success as more than 30,000 enthusiastic racegoers gathered at Percy Warner Park Saturday for a thrilling day of equestrian excellence and tradition.

According to officials, the event — sponsored by Bank of America — also marked a historic three-peat for Snap Decision, who secured a third overall victory as he thundered down the track, much to the excitement of fans and spectators.

Against a field of seven formidable contenders — including Noah and the Ark, Jimmy P, and Zabeel Champion — organizers said the tenacious 10-year-old achieved was victorious for a third year in the Calvin Houghland Iroquois, fresh off a “commanding 2 1/2 length win in the Temple Gwathmey Handicap Hurdle Grade 2,” thus solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest competitors in steeplechase racing.

“We are thrilled to have witnessed another unforgettable Iroquois Steeplechase,” said Dwight Hall, chairman of the Iroquois Steeplechase. “The caliber of top-rated horses we have attracted truly solidifies the Iroquois Steeplechase’s legacy as a premier destination for steeplechase events in the nation. Snap Decision’s historic win today cements him as one of the century’s best steeplechase horses and signifies the Steeplechasing community’s continued interest and passion in great horses. Congratulations to his owners, trainers, and everyone involved in today’s remarkable win.”

Besides Snap Decision’s historic three-peat, officials said Ziggle Pops was victorious in The Bright Hour while Old Tom Morris claimed victory in the George Sloan Maiden Hurdle, each showcasing their capabilities and earning some well-deserved praise from the crowd. Meanwhile, Ready To Wear won The John Sloan Sr. Division Two Maiden Hurdle; Abaan won a thriller in The Green Pastures Novice Hurdle Stakes; Right Tempo won The Margaret Currey Henley Mare Hurdle Stakes; and Hard Strike won The Mason Houghland Memorial.

Beyond the thrill of the races, the Iroquois Steeplechase continued its longstanding tradition of philanthropy by raising money to support causes like Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and Friends of Warner Park, demonstrating the event’s commitment to making a positive impact on the community, according to organizers.

“Throughout the day I heard multiple times that this was one of the best Iroquois Steeplechases,” said Autumn Eklond, Chief Marketing Officer and Brand Ambassador for the Iroquois Steeplechase. “While this event has always been a staple for the Nashville community, we want to express our appreciation for all our sponsors, volunteers, and racegoers for supporting the Iroquois Steeplechase and all of the nonprofits that the event benefits.”

