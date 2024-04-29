How to follow the 2024 Irish Cup final on the BBC

The 2024 Irish Cup final will be contested by Belfast rivals Linfield and Cliftonville in front of a 15,000 sell-out crowd at Windsor Park and BBC Sport NI will provide extensive coverage across television, radio and its digital platforms.

The first meeting of the Blues and the Reds for 90 years in the showpiece occasion of the Northern Ireland domestic football calendar will be broadcast live on BBC Two NI from 14:00 BST, with presenter Stephen Watson being joined by regular analysts Stephen Craigan and David Jeffrey.

Thomas Kane will be joined on match commentary by ex-Glentoran and Crusaders player Paul Leeman, with Nicola McCarthy gathering reaction at pitchside.

The match will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Audio coverage on Sportsound on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Ulster from 14:00 will be presented by Michael McNamee, with Joel Taggart and Liam Beckett providing commentary.

Expert analysis will come courtesy of vastly experienced Irish League players Sean Ward and Colin Coates, with Barry Flynn interviewing the key figures from beside the pitch.

You can also follow live text commentary and in-play clips on the BBC Sport website and app, along with a match report, highlights and reaction.

Preview & routes to the final

Having been pipped to the post by Larne in the race for the Irish Premiership title, Linfield will be aiming to complete a cup double for the 2023-24 campaign, having already lifted the BetMcLean Cup with a 3-1 victory over Portadown in the March decider.

The south Belfast club have won the trophy a record 44 times with their last success coming with a 2-1 victory over Larne in the 2021 final at Mourneview Park.

Cliftonville are famously trying to end a 45-year wait for an Irish Cup triumph, their eighth and most recent win coming way back in 1979.

Their last appearance in a final was in 2018 when the north Belfast club went down 3-1 to Coleraine but they turned the tables on the Bannsiders by defeating them in the 2022 League Cup final.

Both sides have already qualified for European competition through their second and third place league finishes but will be keen to collect the silverware on Saturday.

Linfield's road to the 2024 final:

Fifth round: beat Warrenpoint Town 4-2

Sixth round: beat Ballymena United 2-0

Quarter-finals: beat Institute 3-1

Semi-finals: beat Glentoran 3-1

Cliftonville's road to the 2024 final:

Fifth round: beat Coleraine 3-0 (aet)

Sixth round: beat Loughgall 4-0

Quarter-finals: beat Portadown 2-0

Semi-finals: beat Larne 2-0