2024 IIHF Women's Ice Hockey World Championship schedule, results
The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women's World Championship returns to the U.S. for the first time since 2017.
Utica, New York, hosts the April 3-14 tournament following previous American hosts Lake Placid (1994), Minneapolis (2001), Burlington, Vermont (2012) and Plymouth, Michigan (2017).
All five teams from the top-seeded Group A advance to the quarterfinals — the U.S., Canada, Czechia, Switzerland and Finland. The top three of five teams from the lower-seeded Group B advance.
The U.S. is the defending champion after ousting Canada 6-3 last year in Brampton, Ontario. Hilary Knight scored a hat trick in the 2023 gold-medal game, extending her career records at worlds for points (101) and goals (61).
Date
Time (ET)
Game
Round
April 3
11 a.m.
Group B
3 p.m.
Czechia 4, Finland 0
Group A
7 p.m.
USA 4, Switzerland, 0
Group A
April 4
11 a.m.
China-Japan
Group B
3 p.m.
Denmark-Germany
Group B
7 p.m.
Canada-Finland
Group A
April 5
11 a.m.
China-Sweden
Group B
3 p.m.
Canada-Switzerland
Group A
7 p.m.
Czechia-USA
Group A
April 6
3 p.m.
Germany-Japan
Group B
7 p.m.
Finland-USA
Group A
April 7
11 a.m.
Japan-Sweden
Group B
3 p.m.
Canada-Czechia
Group A
7 p.m.
China-Denmark
Group B
April 8
11 a.m.
Germany-Sweden
Group B
3 p.m.
Finland-Switzerland
Group A
7 p.m.
Canada-USA
Group A
April 9
11 a.m.
China-Germany
Group B
3 p.m.
Czechia-Switzerland
Group A
7 p.m.
Denmark-Japan
Group B
April 11
10 a.m.
TBD-TBD
Quarterfinals
1:30 p.m.
TBD-TBD
Quarterfinals
5 p.m.
TBD-TBD
Quarterfinals
8:30 p.m.
TBD-TBD
Quarterfinals
April 13
11 a.m.
TBD-TBD
Placement Game
3 p.m.
TBD-TBD
Semifinals
7 p.m.
TBD-TBD
Semifinals
April 14
1 p.m.
TBD-TBD
Bronze Game
5 p.m.
TBD-TBD
Final
