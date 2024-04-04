Advertisement

2024 IIHF Women's Ice Hockey World Championship schedule, results

NBC Sports
·2 min read
2024 IIHF Women's Ice Hockey World Championship schedule, results

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women's World Championship returns to the U.S. for the first time since 2017.

Utica, New York, hosts the April 3-14 tournament following previous American hosts Lake Placid (1994), Minneapolis (2001), Burlington, Vermont (2012) and Plymouth, Michigan (2017).

All five teams from the top-seeded Group A advance to the quarterfinals — the U.S., Canada, Czechia, Switzerland and Finland. The top three of five teams from the lower-seeded Group B advance.

The U.S. is the defending champion after ousting Canada 6-3 last year in Brampton, Ontario. Hilary Knight scored a hat trick in the 2023 gold-medal game, extending her career records at worlds for points (101) and goals (61).

2024 IIHF Women's World Championship Schedule, Results

Date

Time (ET)

Game

Round

April 3

11 a.m.

Sweden 3, Denmark 1

Group B

3 p.m.

Czechia 4, Finland 0

Group A

7 p.m.

USA 4, Switzerland, 0

Group A

April 4

11 a.m.

China-Japan

Group B

3 p.m.

Denmark-Germany

Group B

7 p.m.

Canada-Finland

Group A

April 5

11 a.m.

China-Sweden

Group B

3 p.m.

Canada-Switzerland

Group A

7 p.m.

Czechia-USA

Group A

April 6

3 p.m.

Germany-Japan

Group B

7 p.m.

Finland-USA

Group A

April 7

11 a.m.

Japan-Sweden

Group B

3 p.m.

Canada-Czechia

Group A

7 p.m.

China-Denmark

Group B

April 8

11 a.m.

Germany-Sweden

Group B

3 p.m.

Finland-Switzerland

Group A

7 p.m.

Canada-USA

Group A

April 9

11 a.m.

China-Germany

Group B

3 p.m.

Czechia-Switzerland

Group A

7 p.m.

Denmark-Japan

Group B

April 11

10 a.m.

TBD-TBD

Quarterfinals

1:30 p.m.

TBD-TBD

Quarterfinals

5 p.m.

TBD-TBD

Quarterfinals

8:30 p.m.

TBD-TBD

Quarterfinals

April 13

11 a.m.

TBD-TBD

Placement Game

3 p.m.

TBD-TBD

Semifinals

7 p.m.

TBD-TBD

Semifinals

April 14

1 p.m.

TBD-TBD

Bronze Game

5 p.m.

TBD-TBD

Final

Taylor Heise
Taylor Heise

Taylor Heise is U.S. hockey’s new star, fueled by Olympic cut and pedal tractor pulls

Taylor Heise has become a U.S. hockey star at the world championship, motivated by being cut from the Olympic team and driven by childhood tractor pulls.