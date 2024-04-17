2024 girls tennis preview: Players to watch this season

Apr. 17—Cucubica has a strong mental game and likes to wear down her opponents throughout the match. She's expected to be Lewiston's No. 2 singles player and has a shot at qualifying for the state singles tournament this season.

Davidson has good power with her serve and groundstrokes. She has worked on adding power to her shots during the offseason and they are also becoming more consistent.

Gravel is a great athlete and will run down everything to keep the ball in play. She's a hard worker who continues to improve on her skills.

Hamblin worked her way up to being the Phoenix's top singles player this season. She had a 9-4 record in 2023 at No. 2 singles. Hamblin is a player who is quick on her feet. She shows leadership by teaching the sport to her teammates and cheering them on.

Kachnovich is a strong player who has the ability to stay focused on the court. She also has a strong serve.

The Vikings' top singles player and a natural athlete who plays soccer and skis in the winter. She has amazing form and agility. Melanson likes to face the other top players in the KVAC.

: Ross made the jump to a singles player in 2023 and went 5-7 as the Cougars' No. 1 player. She qualified for the state singles tournament. Ross is a strong competitor who loves the game of tennis and has put a lot of time into her game since she started playing as a freshman. She's a two-year captain who demonstrates her leadership skills by helping new players improve by being patient and supportive with them while also ensuring the team is inclusive to everyone who wants to participate.

White is a power player and likes to get winners where the opponent can't get to the ball. She is expected to be the Blue Devils' top singles player after being the No. 2 last season, and has her eyes on reaching the state singles tournament.

Young was solid last season, earning MVC first-team honors. She is motivated and driven to better her game. She is a natural leader who keeps the team focused and positive.

2024 girls tennis preview capsules