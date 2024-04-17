2024 girls tennis preview capsules

Apr. 17—: Kathy Crutchfield (11th year)

: MVC; C

0-10

Seniors — Arianna Gonzales, Lauren Tubbs, Eliza Amedi; Juniors — Diana Cayer, Sylvia Hodson, Lauretta Woodhead, Lauren Tubbs; Sophomores — Amelia Malliet, Sophia Poulin.

Jenna Gallant, Martina Fernandez.

Most of last year's team returns, with the three single players in Diana Cayer, Sylvia Hodson and Lauretta Woodhead, while Arianna Gonzalez, Amelia Malliet, Lauren Tubbs and Eliza Amedi all saw time at doubles. Expect Dirigo to be stronger this season. Crutchfield said they are a great group who are dedicated to practicing and getting better.

Gretchen Slover and Kirk Egge (second year)

KVAC; A

0-12

Seniors — Myesha Baker, Julie Carpentier, Mariah Kirouac, Amalie Oienen; Juniors — Nora Condit, Anaya Egge, Alyssa Gallant, Carys Libby, Nora Thompson, Carly Wang, Emma Meserve; Sophomores — Katie Morgan, Olivia Turgeon, Clara Wilson, Lola Cunningham.

Mya Vincent.

Seniors — Alana Foster, Colline Bonnet, Makenzie Finnegan, Lacie Dermody, Gabrielle Duplissis, Analise Cruz; Juniors — Riyal Dow, Ishmal Najeeb, Tessa Hayshida, Afia Kaui, Amelia Ross; Sophomores — Serenity Evans, Eli Carver, Tianna Tripp, Brooke Herbest, Lyra Raymond; Freshman — Isabella Williams, Haile Thompson, Ava Fucini-Harriman.

Gretchen Slover said the Red Eddies have an energetic team that hopes to capitalize on the experience of the returning athletes to have a great season.

Lorraine Bowen (third year)

KVAC; A

6-7, lost in Class A North quarterfinals

Seniors — Claudia Cucubica, Alexia Landry, Nadifo Heban, Braelyn Cox, Sahra Mohamed, Badia Aldaibani; Juniors — Honora White, Celia Gagnon, Emily Mortensen, Sarah Mack; Sophomores — Emonie Walton, Lydia Mckay.

Emma Omiecinski, Whitney Perkins.

Freshman — Isabella Caldeira.

Coach Lorraine Bowen expects a lot of effort, energy and confidence on the courts this season. With six returning starters, the Blue Devils are expecting a deep playoff run after losing in the Class A regional quarterfinals to Brewer.

Tammy Brown (second year)

: MVC C

3-7

Seniors — Ella Young, Rhashya Kamel, Abby Jones, Olivia Pitcher, Nevaeh D'Angelo; Sophomores — Mariya Gammon, Ryleigh Taylor.

Senior — Vera Dolitski-Rodriguez; Freshman — Melina Byam.

In the last few years, Mountain Valley has been rebuilding and Tammy Brown said the goal is to make the playoffs this year. The Falcons return the entire starting lineup from 2023, as well as add exchange student Vera Dolitski-Rodriguez for 2024.

Griffin Conlogue (fourth year)

KVAC; A

5-7, lost in Class A North quarterfinals.

Seniors — Gracie Ross, Katie Yeaton, Jayla Cuesta, Dasani Dupree; Junior — Emma Turcotte, Bekah Denio; Sophomore — Bella Duvall.

Tessa Marcotte, Ella Mayhew, Amelie Eichler.

Senior — Lara Beteta-Garcia; Junior —Reece Adams; Freshmen — Angie Curley, Brynne Fournier, Hadley Casey, Elizabeth Labrecque.

Mt. Blue graduated a singles starter and two doubles starters, but returns seven from last year's team and has seven newcomers who are quickly developing, according to coach Griffin Conlogue. Mt. Blue looks forward to a fun, growing season where the Cougars can compete with the tough teams in KVAC A North.

Liz Tibbetts (12th year)

MVC; C

3-8, lost in Class C South quarterfinals.

Seniors — Kadence Moulton, Nhi Nguyen, Sarah Rossignol, Destiny Samare, Isabelle Greenleaf; Sophomores — Kiana Moran, Amanda Williams.

Ariana Thibeault, Julia Kranstrand.

Freshmen — Sophia Spencer, Ava Rossignol.

The Raiders have a ton of experience returning and are looking to improve on their record from last season. They suffered a first-round playoff loss to top-seeded Spruce Mountain in the playoffs after capturing the final spot in C South. Oak Hill will have to replace Ariana Thibeault and Julia Kranstrand, who were the top two singles players.

Elizabeth Youngs (sixth year)

KVAC; A

6-6

Seniors — Cora Pierce, Zoe Annis, Molly Kimball, Ares Heath; Juniors — Lidia Melanson, Ali Luksza.

Anyah Fields, Evelyn LaCombe Brianna Farrar.

Junior — Sophie Estes; Freshman — Ayla Wigton.

After losing quite a few varsity seniors last year, Elizabeth Youngs said the Vikings have a lot of strong returning players and some very promising new players this season. She's looking forward to watching Lidia Melanson and Molly Kimball this season as the top two singles players on the team. This is Kimball's first season as a singles player, after having been one-half of an undefeated doubles team last year.

Natalie Luce (first year)

MVC; C

10-1, reached Class C South semifinals.

Seniors — Aubrey Kachnovich, Mary Hamblin, Elizabeth Grondin, Kasey Burns, Salem Hughes; Juniors — Natalie Furka, Riley Small; Sophomores — Allie Farrington, Breanna Lee.

Emily Dubord, Ryleigh Castonguay.

Junior — Hannah Jewett; Freshmen — Madeline Bell, Amelia Holland, Veronica Shink.

Spruce Mountain is excited to have five of last year's starters returning for this year's season. Luce said it's also great to have a new wave of young, developing players who will be ready to step in at any time. Luce said the team is built on camaraderie.

Andrew Girouard (10th year)

WMC; C

0-12

Seniors — Rieslynn Bernier, Georgie Davidson, Avery Gravel; Sophomores — Kyla Berube, Kendall Gravel.

Lorelei Bonney, Kelsey Gagnon, Abbie Mitchell, Anna Geyer-Shaheen.

Freshmen — Evelyn Caron, Hailey Labrecque, Olivia Tassinari.

After returning to a varsity schedule in 2023, the Saints are looking to build on last year's skill development. Having senior leadership will be good to help aid the younger players. Coach Andrew Girouard said if the Saints can remain hungry, they will earn some team wins this season.

Paige Pandora (first year)

MVC C

9-2, lost in Class C south quarterfinals.

Selma Adam, Anna August, Samantha Barker, Eleanor Barrett, Kaitlyn Brito, Charlie Dufour, Riley Fyfe, Avery Hart, Gabriela Janik, Madelyn Marx, Chloe Moody, Alwil Ring, Elizabeth Roman.

Brooke Belz, Sophia Blanco, Emma Shuman, Aleah Childs.

The Ramblers are coming off a solid season in 2023 and look to contend again in the MVC. They will have to replace plenty of experience.

