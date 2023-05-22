2024 Florida defensive lineman includes Vols in top-11 schools

Zach McKinnell
·1 min read

Four-star defensive lineman LJ McCray announced his top-11 schools on Saturday.

Tennessee, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Georgia Tech, Penn State, LSU, Miami, Clemson, Florida State and Alabama are McCray’s top-11 schools.

The 6-foot-6.5, 260-pound defensive lineman is from Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida.

McCray is the No. 94 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 12 defensive lineman and No. 15 player in Florida, according to On3 Sports industry rankings.

He finished his junior season with 44 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, three sacks and two fumble recoveries. McCray also played on offense, recording 14 receptions, 159 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire