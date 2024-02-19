When is the 2024 Daytona 500? New time, TV info for NASCAR Cup Series race

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., center, celebrates after winning the 2023 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

NASCAR fans will have to wait one more day for the first race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series.

Inclement weather forced the motorsports organization to postpone the Daytona 500 after it was originally scheduled for Sunday. NASCAR initially pushed the race back a few hours before eventually moving it to Monday.

Joey Logano, the Team Penske driver who won the Daytona 500 in 2015, won pole position on Wednesday. He will start in the front row of the grid alongside Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell, who won in Daytona in 2021.

Here's what to know about the 2024 race after its postponement.

When is the 2024 Daytona 500?

Following Sunday's announcement the Daytona 500 would be postponed, here's the new start time for the 2024 Daytona 500.

Date: Monday, Feb. 19, 2024

Time: 4 p.m. ET.

Location: Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida

How to watch the 2024 Daytona 500

Cable TV: FOX

Streaming: Fox Sports app; Sling; YouTube TV; fuboTV

Daytona 500 2024 lineup

This is the full lineup for this year's Daytona 500, including car numbers and manufacturer for each driver.

(Car No. 22) Joey Logano, Ford (34) Michael McDowell, Ford (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet (2) Austin Cindric, Ford (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota (77) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet (42) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota (43) Erik Jones, Toyota (21) Harrison Burton, Ford (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet (71) Zane Smith, Chevrolet (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet (24) William Byron, Chevrolet (17) Chris Buescher, Ford (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet (51) Justin Haley, Ford (84) Jimmie Johnson, Toyota (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota (41) Ryan Preece, Ford (36) Kaz Grala, Ford (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet (4) Josh Berry, Ford (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet (15) Riley Herbst, Ford (31) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet (10) Noah Gragson, Ford (62) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet (60) David Ragan, Ford

