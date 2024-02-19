When is the 2024 Daytona 500? New time, TV info for NASCAR Cup Series race
NASCAR fans will have to wait one more day for the first race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series.
Inclement weather forced the motorsports organization to postpone the Daytona 500 after it was originally scheduled for Sunday. NASCAR initially pushed the race back a few hours before eventually moving it to Monday.
Joey Logano, the Team Penske driver who won the Daytona 500 in 2015, won pole position on Wednesday. He will start in the front row of the grid alongside Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell, who won in Daytona in 2021.
Here's what to know about the 2024 race after its postponement.
NASCAR commentary: Kevin Harvick becomes full-time TV analyst, reveals he wants to be 'John Madden of NASCAR'
When is the 2024 Daytona 500?
Following Sunday's announcement the Daytona 500 would be postponed, here's the new start time for the 2024 Daytona 500.
Date: Monday, Feb. 19, 2024
Time: 4 p.m. ET.
Location: Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida
How to watch the 2024 Daytona 500
Cable TV: FOX
Streaming: Fox Sports app; Sling; YouTube TV; fuboTV
How to watch: Catch the full Daytona 500 with a Fubo subscription
Daytona 500 2024 lineup
This is the full lineup for this year's Daytona 500, including car numbers and manufacturer for each driver.
(Car No. 22) Joey Logano, Ford
(34) Michael McDowell, Ford
(45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota
(20) Christopher Bell, Toyota
(9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet
(2) Austin Cindric, Ford
(48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet
(11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota
(77) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet
(42) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota
(43) Erik Jones, Toyota
(21) Harrison Burton, Ford
(99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet
(71) Zane Smith, Chevrolet
(54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota
(6) Brad Keselowski, Ford
(5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet
(24) William Byron, Chevrolet
(17) Chris Buescher, Ford
(14) Chase Briscoe, Ford
(1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet
(51) Justin Haley, Ford
(84) Jimmie Johnson, Toyota
(23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota
(41) Ryan Preece, Ford
(36) Kaz Grala, Ford
(19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota
(16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet
(7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet
(4) Josh Berry, Ford
(38) Todd Gilliland, Ford
(12) Ryan Blaney, Ford
(3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet
(8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet
(47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet
(15) Riley Herbst, Ford
(31) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet
(10) Noah Gragson, Ford
(62) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet
(60) David Ragan, Ford
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When is the Daytona 500? Time and TV info for postponed race