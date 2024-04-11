2024 Boston Marathon spectator guide: Course map, list of runners, prize money up for grabs

This year’s 128th running of the Boston Marathon will draw the world’s top athletes and thousands of spectators who will cheer on the competitors as they show strength, determination, and grit while completing the famed 26.2-mile race.

More than 30,000 race participants from more than 100 countries will come together on Monday to take part in “the world’s oldest annual and most-historic marathon,“ Boston Athletic Association officials said.

The race schedule is as follows:

6:00 a.m. – Military Marchers

9:02 a.m. – Wheelchair Division – Men

9:05 a.m. – Wheelchair Division – Women

9:30 a.m. – Handcycle & Duo Participants

9:37 a.m. – Professional Men

9:47 a.m. – Professional Women

9:50 a.m. – Para Athletics Divisions

10:00 a.m. – Wave 1

10:25 a.m. – Wave 2

10:50 a.m. – Wave 3

11:15 a.m. – Wave 4

If you plan on watching the race, here are some spectator guidelines:

Spectators are not allowed to enter the course, run alongside athletes, or impede athletes in any manner. Security personnel, public safety representatives, and volunteers will be located throughout the course and will remove any spectator or non-participant found to be on the course.

Spectators are urged not to throw anything onto the course, including but not limited to confetti or streamers.

Spectators are urged to pick up any trash from their area and respect traditional carry-in, and carry-out standards.

Spectators entering official B.A.A. event venues, approaching viewing areas on the course, or in viewing areas on the course, may be asked to pass through security checkpoints, and law enforcement officers or contracted private security personnel may ask to inspect bags and other items being carried.

“For 128 years, athletes have come to Boston to challenge themselves and push the limits. Hundreds of miles have been run in training, all in anticipation of the 26.2-mile-long celebration that is the Boston Marathon. Savor the experience from start to finish and revel in the community support. It truly is unmatched,” said BAA President & Chief Executive Officer Jack Fleming and BAA Chairman of the Board Dr. Cheri Blauwet in a joint statement.

At the front of the field during this year’s race will be world-class athletes from 32 countries. Evans Chebet of Kenya aims to make it three straight open division titles, while compatriot Hellen Obiri looks to earn her second olive wreath.

In the wheelchair division, Swiss star Marcel Hug will return following a dominant victory in 2023. Hug capped off his win a year ago with a course record of 1:17:06. The defending women’s wheelchair champion, American Susannah Scaroni, who won her first Boston Marathon title in 2023, has withdrawn from this year’s race.

Top finishers will take home prize money as well, with a total of $1.2 million to be awarded to race participants this year, BAA officials said.

The winner of the Boston Marathon in the open division will receive $150,000, and the second and third-place winners will receive $75,000 and $40,000, respectively. The fourth-place winner will receive $25,000; the fifth-place winner will receive $18,000, and sixth- and seventh-place winners will take home $13,500 and $10,500, respectively.

In the wheelchair division, the top winner will receive $40,000, and the second and third-place winners in this division will receive $25,000 and $12,000, respectively.

The top winner in the master’s division will receive $5,000, while the top winner in the para-athletics division will receive $2,500.

The Boston Marathon runs through eight cities and towns. Nearly 10,000 volunteers will be on hand to help race participants.

“The Boston Marathon wouldn’t be possible without the support of many state, local, and federal officials who coordinate public safety efforts from start to finish, as well as the nearly 10,000 volunteers who dedicate their time and energy,” Fleming and O’Leary said in their statement. “Thank you for bringing the magic of the marathon to the masses.”

