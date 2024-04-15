2024 Boston Marathon: List of notable runners

Monday marks the 128th running of the historic Boston Marathon.

More than 30,000 runners from 100 countries worldwide will make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston, including a number of former athletes and celebrities.

2024 Boston Marathon: Course map, list of runners, prize money up for grabs

Legendary Boston Bruins Zdeno Chara is running on behalf of the Hoyt Foundation and the Thomas E. Smith Foundation.

Meb Keflezigh, former BAA champ will also be running. Keflezigh in 2014 became the first American to win the Boston Marathon Men’s Open Division since 1983.

Pro tennis player Nicolas Kiefer is competing in his final marathon to complete the traditional big six marathons (Boston, Berlin, Chicago, London, New York, Tokyo).

Daniel Humm, a highly decorated celebrity chef will be looking to improve on his time from the 2023 Boston Marathon

Matt Wilpers, a fitness coach widely known for his work as a Peloton instructor will be bringing his energy from pedals to the pavement.

Race director Dave McGillivray will run his 52nd Boston Marathon.

Patrick Clancy, the father of the three Duxbury children allegedly killed by their mother last year will take their memory across the Boston Marathon finish line as part of his mission to help kids in need.

Henry Richard, brother of Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard, is also running.

2024 Boston Marathon: Traffic advisory for Patriot’s Day activities

Former Patriots player Rob Gronkowski will be the grand marshal for the 2024 marathon.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW