2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off in Pala

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Athletes from all over the world will be showing off their skills in North County this weekend at the first event of the 2024 American Motorcyclist Association’s Pro Motocross Championship series.

The competition kicks off this Saturday at the Fox Raceway in Pala as professional riders go through a physically demanding circuit that’s meant to show off what it takes to participate in off-road motorcycle racing.

The event is just one of 11 events in the series, which culminates at the Ironman Raceway in Indiana on Aug. 24. To view a full schedule of events, visit the Pro Motocross website here.

Although motocross originated in the United Kingdom in the early 1900s, it eventually gained popularity in the U.S. in the ’70s and ’80s with Southern California as the epicenter. San Diegans and the world were introduced to what was referred to as the “El Cajon Zone,” featuring local riders Broc Glover, Rick Johnson and Ron Lechien dominating the now-defunct Qualcomm Stadium.

The Pro Motocross Championship will begin with a ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, but bikes will be on the track as early as 8 a.m.

