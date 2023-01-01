2023 Winter Classic live stream: How to watch Bruins vs. Penguins online

2023 Winter Classic live stream: How to watch Bruins-Penguins at Fenway Park originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One of the coolest events in sports returns to Boston on Monday when the Fenway Park plays host to the 2023 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins.

This will be the Bruins' fourth Winter Classic appearance and first since 2019. They are 2-1 in these games, including a 2-1 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2010 Winter Classic at Fenway Park. The Penguins are 1-1 in this event, including an exciting shootout victory over the Buffalo Sabres in the first ever Winter Classic back in 2008.

This year's showdown features multiple future Hall of Famers on both sides, several players who've won the Stanley Cup and a couple of young, exciting stars. Both teams play a fast-paced, aggressive style of hockey that typically results in plenty of goals scored. The only other meeting between the Bruins and Penguins this season was a 6-5 Boston victory in overtime on Nov. 1.

The Bruins have been the NHL's best team since the start of the season and sit atop the standings with a 28-4-4 record. The Penguins have lost four straight games but still occupy the first wild card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Which team will earn two important points and earn forever bragging rights? Here's the information you need to enjoy the 2023 Winter Classic on Monday.

When is the Winter Classic being played?

The Winter Classic has often been played on New Year's Day, but this season's game will happen on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

What time does the Winter Classic start?

Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Winter Classic on?

TNT will broadcast the Winter Classic for the first time.

How can I watch via live stream?

You can watch a live stream on TNT's website.