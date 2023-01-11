2023 NFL playoffs bracket: Schedule, teams, seeding, how to watch live and kickoff times for AFC, NFC games
The 2023 NFL playoffs are set. After a grueling 17-week season, 14 teams are left to compete for the ultimate prize. Those teams lucky enough to win a few more games will meet at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12.
To make sure you don't miss out on any of the action, here is the 2023 NFL playoff bracket, featuring kickoff times and a schedule of every game in both the AFC and NFC leading to Super Bowl LVII.
2023 NFL playoff bracket
Here's what the bracket will look like entering the 2023 NFL playoffs.
AFC playoff picture and seeding
No. 1: Kansas City Chiefs
No. 2: Buffalo Bills
No. 3: Cincinnati Bengals
No. 4: Jacksonville Jaguars
No. 5: Los Angeles Chargers
No. 6: Baltimore Ravens
No. 7: Miami Dolphins
NFC playoff picture and seeding
No. 1: Philadelphia Eagles
No. 2: San Francisco 49ers
No. 3: Minnesota Vikings
No. 4: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
No. 5: Dallas Cowboys
No. 6: New York Giants
No. 7: Seattle Seahawks
2023 NFL playoffs TV schedule, dates and kickoff times
NFL wild-card weekend schedule
(7) Seattle Seahawks at (2) San Francisco 49ers
Saturday, January 14
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox
BetMGM line: 49ers -9.5
Previous meetings this season: 49ers 27, Seahawks 7 (Sept. 18 at SF); 49ers 21, Seahawks 13 (Dec. 15 at SEA)
Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color), Pam Oliver (sideline)
(5) Los Angeles Chargers at (4) Jacksonville Jaguars
Saturday, January 14
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
BetMGM line: Chargers -2
Previous meetings this season: Jaguars 38, Chargers 10 (Sept. 25 at LA)
Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Tony Dungy (color)
(7) Miami Dolphins at (2) Buffalo Bills
Sunday, January 15
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
BetMGM line: Bills -13
Previous meetings this season: Dolphins 21, Bills 19 (Sept. 25 at MIA); Bills 32, Dolphins 29 (Dec. 17 at BUF)
Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
(6) New York Giants at (3) Miami Dolphins
Sunday, January 15
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox
BetMGM line: Vikings -3
Previous meetings this season: Vikings 27, Giants 24 (December 24 at MIN)
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)
(6) Baltimore Ravens at (3) Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday, January 15
Time :8:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
BetMGM line: Bengals -8.5
Previous meetings this season: Ravens 19, Bengals 17 (Oct. 9 at BAL); Bengals 27, Ravens 16 (Jan. 8 at CIN)
Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color), Melissa Stark (sideline)
(5) Dallas Cowboys at (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Monday, January 16
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
BetMGM line: Bengals -2.5
Previous meetings this season: Buccaneers 19, Cowboys 3 (Sept. 11 at DAL)
Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color), Lisa Salters (sideline)
NFL divisional round schedule
The NFL has yet to announce game times for the NFL divisional round. The No. 1 seeds in both conferences — the Chiefs and the Eagles — will host opponents in the divisional round.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Sunday, Jan. 22
NFL conference championships schedule
The NFL has yet to announce details regarding the conference championships. Both games are set to take place Jan. 29.
NFC conference championship: Sunday, Jan. 29
AFC conference championship: Sunday, Jan. 29
Super Bowl LVII schedule
Super Bowl LVII: Feb. 12 at at 6:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Super Bowl LVII will be broadcast on Fox and streamed on the Fox Sports website, the Fox Sports app, the NFL+ app, Hulu, fuboTV and Sling TV.
Kevin Burkhardt will call play-by-play, former NFL tight end Greg Olsen will provide color commentary and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be the sideline reporters for the contest.