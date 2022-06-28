2023 NFL mock draft: How will next year’s QB class stack up?

The 2020 NFL draft was loaded with top quarterback talent, with five passers among the top 15 picks. The opposite scenario played out in the 2021 draft, with No. 20 overall pick Kenny Pickett as the only quarterback to land in the first round.

How will next year’s quarterback class stack up to the most recent groups?

If the latest 2023 NFL mock draft from Pro Football Network is any indication, we’re in for another draft class that’s top-heavy at the game’s most important position.

This projection kicks off with Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud at No. 1 overall to the Houston Texans, followed by Alabama’s Bryce Young at No. 3 overall to the Detroit Lions. Florida’s Anthony Richardson lands with the New York Giants at No. 7 overall, while Kentucky’s Will Levis also cracks the top 10, heading to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 9 overall.

One more quarterback sleeper sneaks into the first round of this mock, with BYU’s Jaren Hall going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 31 overall.

This projection goes two rounds, but only features one more quarterback in the second round, as Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke goes to the Indianapolis Colts at No. 50 overall. That leaves other top quarterback prospects like Washington State’s Cam Ward, North Carolina State’s Devin Leary, Boston College’s Phil Jurkovec and others waiting until the third round to hear their names called.

To check out the full two round projection at Pro Football Network, click here.

