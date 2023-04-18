2023 NFL Mock Draft: Eagles pull off a couple 1st-round trades

Eagles pull off couple of 1st-round trades in latest mock draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

With Jalen Hurts’ mega-deal finished, Howie Roseman can turn all his attention back to the draft. It will be interesting to see how the Eagles operate next week knowing they have a quarterback slated to make $51 million annually (although the early year cap numbers seem extremely palatable). They’ll need cheap talent eventually and the best way to acquire it is in the draft.

Trade with Raiders

Eagles receive: 7th pick

Raiders receive: 10th pick, 2024 2nd round pick (via Saints)

1-7 (via LV): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

I remain convinced that Roseman isn’t leaving the first round without Jalen Carter. The Eagles GM has always been aggressive in moving up to secure top talent. In the last two drafts alone he’s made similar deals to acquire DeVonta Smith (12th to 10th in 2021) and Jordan Davis (15th to 13th in 2022). In the Smith swap, the Eagles included a third-rounder, 84th overall. In the Davis deal it cost them a fourth and two fifths.

The Raiders see all four of the top quarterbacks come off the board and decide to get added value while moving down just a few slots. In this scenario, the Eagles move up three places and surrender the 10th pick acquired from the Saints as well as New Orleans’ 2024 2nd rounder in the process. It’s a bit of a premium price to pay, but had I told you a year ago that in exchange for the 16th pick in 2022, the Eagles would basically walk away with Jalen Carter a year later, you would’ve signed up in a heartbeat.

Surely there are off field concerns. Carter was racing another vehicle back in January when the second car crashed, killing two passengers. He was later charged with two driving-related misdemeanors, then followed that up by struggling at his pro day. The Eagles have surely done their due diligence and will only make a move like this feeling those incidents aren’t complete red flags.

On the field, he’s one of the best defensive tackle prospects to enter the league in quite some time. A true game-wrecker who would provide inside pass rush for years to come and become a foundational piece for the franchise alongside Hurts.

Trade with Titans

Eagles receive: 41st pick and 72nd pick

Titans receive: 30th pick, 4th round pick in 2024

Howie Roseman stays busy, dealing down 11 spots. The Titans move up to snag quarterback Hendon Hooker at the end of Round 1, keeping him in Tennessee and thus securing a 5th year option on his rookie contract, allotted only to first-rounders. The Eagles get back an extra third-rounder but must offset the cost by moving a 2024 fourth rounder back to the Titans. Even with these two trades, the Eagles would still be slated to have 10 picks in 2024.

2-41 (via TEN): Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

Surely the Eagles have more immediate needs, but it’s not often a prospect of this size and potential comes along. Jones becomes the right tackle in waiting behind Lane Johnson. At 6-8, 374 pounds, Jones is bigger than the likes of Jordan Davis and Jordan Mailata but has a basketball background and enough athleticism to be a big factor at the next level. Check him out dominating a rep during senior bowl practices:

The Eagles have used their 2nd-round selection on offensive linemen in each of the last two drafts — Landon Dickerson in 2021 and Cam Jurgens in 2022 — who were at least initially blocked from playing time. Jones, who had a top 30 pre-draft visit to the Novacare Complex, would get some time to learn at Stoutland University before ever taking the field.

2-62: Tuli Tuipulotu, DE, USC

The Eagles can get intel on Tuipulotu without having to leave their facility. Tuli’s brother Marlon is a defensive tackle on their roster who played in nine games last season for the NFC champs, recording one sack before finishing the year on IR. Tuli Tuipulotu followed his older brother (as well as his cousin, Talanoa Hufanga of the 49ers) to USC. He was the most productive edge rusher in the country, racking up 22 tackles for loss while leading the nation with 13.5 sacks last season, earning both consensus All-American and PAC-12 defensive player of the year honors. Tuipulotu left the Trojans after three seasons and at age 20 is one of the youngest players in this year’s draft class. At 6-3, 266 pounds, he has the size and power to play end in both a 4-3 and 3-4 scheme. Despite his production and versatility, Tuipulotu is projected as a Day 2 pick, perhaps because he did not test at either the combine or his pro day due to a hamstring injury.

3-72 (via TEN): Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

If you want a potential game-breaking back but aren’t interested in parting with the 10th pick for Bijan Robinson, Spears is just the guy for you.

Tyjae Spears makes football fun pic.twitter.com/H3GYPELrmS — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) April 2, 2023

With the extra selection acquired in the previous trade down with the Titans, the Eagles add an explosive playmaker on offense to join their running back group. Spears has elite make-you-miss ability that reminds me a bit of Brian Westbrook, although his frame is much smaller than the former Eagles Pro Bowler. At 5-10, 201 pounds, Spears lit up the AAC last season to the tune of 1,581 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns. He can also be a weapon in the passing game (22 catches, 256 yards, 2 more touchdowns) which gives him a real chance to be a three-down back at the next level.

3-92: JL Skinner, S, Boise State

Skinner, as the kids say, wants all the smoke. He’s quick to lay a big hit and then tell you about it afterwards.

JL Skinner can lay the BOOM ðŸ˜³



Skinner led Boise State in interceptions last season with 4 and allowed a 40.1 passer rating.



Skinner is currently projected to be taken within rounds two and three of the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/UmGrorpEIw — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) March 22, 2023

He also produced high-level ball production (7 interceptions, 20 passes defensed over four seasons). Skinner says he patterns himself after former Seahawks Legion of Boomer Kam Chancellor. He’s got a rare long and lanky build for a safety, checking it at over 6-3 and 209 pounds. He can play in the box or use his receiver background to patrol the middle of the field. However, his tackling is inconsistent, to say the least. He performed well during the Senior Bowl, but a pec injury suffered during combine training sidelined him for all pre-draft testing. The Eagles once found an undrafted Pro Bowl safety from Boise State in Quintin Mikell. They go back to the land of the “smurf turf” to end Day 2.

7-219: Rakim Jarrett, WR, Maryland

A former 5-star recruit, Jarrett is hoping to follow in the footsteps of fellow Terps D.J. Moore and Stefon Diggs by becoming a far more productive pro than college player. Jarrett is a slot receiver with speed (4.44 40-yard dash) who is an absolute weapon after the catch. His production dropped considerably last season (471 yards, down from 829 in 2021) but he’s got solid size at 6-0, 192 pounds and could eventually offer more as the No. 3 receiver than Quez Watkins. He’s also a willing and able blocker, a skillset needed in the receiver room in the wake of Zach Pascal’s departure. Jarrett has kick returning experience and was a gunner on special teams, offering added value for a 7th rounder.

7-248: Max Duggan, QB, TCU

Ironically it was Duggan’s struggles as a freshman back in the 2019 season that was used to excuse Jalen Reagor’s lack of production coming out of TCU. Three years later, Duggan led his team to the national championship game, was the Heisman runner-up, and will likely hear his name called on Day 3 of the draft. This pick follows similar logic to the addition of Marcus Mariota behind Jalen Hurts. A mobile backup allows you to run the full playbook and not have to limit the quarterback running aspect. Duggan ran a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash and is a true dual-threat, although his arm is the reason he’s available in the 7th round. Yet, he threw for 3,682 yards and 32 touchdowns last season. He’s a competitor who would battle Ian Book to be the third quarterback.

