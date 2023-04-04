2023 NFL Draft: Which teams need the most QB help?

Huge Need

Obvious. The Panthers themselves knew this was a huge need because they traded a solid haul to move up to the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. By all accounts, they will either take C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young at the end of the month and hopefully solve their post-Cam Newton quarterback woes. Whichever rookie quarterback gets dropped into the Panthers roster will find a soft landing spot. Carolina has a good offensive line, non-embarrassing skill-position players, a quality defense and a coaching staff rich with teachers of the game.

It’s important to get the right quarterback. It’s far more consequential to set that player up for success with the right variables on your roster. This version of the Panthers brass has done exactly that.

The Texans have been in a hellish wasteland ever since Deshaun Watson made public his desire to get out of Houston prior to a wave of legal backlash. It’s time to right the ship. Houston has Case Keenum in place as a veteran backup and Davis Mills is on the roster. Mills is not a starter but has shown NFL-caliber skills. None of that matters. What is important here is Houston getting a solution early in this draft that the entire team and city can rally behind. The Texans have some pieces in place to assure that the player succeeds under DeMeco Ryans’ watch.

The Colts desperately need to get off the vomit-inducing quarterback ride they’ve been on since Andrew Luck’s retirement on the eve of the 2019 season. Sitting at the fourth overall pick, they should have the opportunity to take a real solution at the position. With Gardner Minshew following Shane Steichen to Indy, they have a bridge quarterback in place who knows the offense and/or can start games if a high-upside option like Anthony Richardson needs marinating.

They’re also the one team that makes sense near the top of the draft to execute a Lamar Jackson trade given their roster makeup and coaching staff’s familiarity with crafting an offense around a dynamic rushing passer.

The Bucs are the one team in my “Huge Need” section I think will kick this can down the road a season. By all accounts, they were aggressive in their desire to acquire Baker Mayfield and he was just as eagerly targeting them as a career revival spot. At best, that feels like a one-year placeholder and he could conceivably lose a training camp battle to Kyle Trask.

The Bucs roster is in such a weird place. They have good players at a variety of positions and would be ready-made to drop in a young quarterback to grow with the core. Tampa Bay also might not be bad enough in 2023 to put themselves near the top of next year’s draft to go up and get a real franchise solution. They did not treat this offseason as the salary cap cleanser as many expected. Either way, they can’t really convince themselves that they have anything other than a bottom-level quarterback room, one doing anything outside of treading water.

Moderate Need

The Falcons think they are fine with Desmond Ridder as their clear-cut starter going forward. They very well could have this evaluation nailed but it’s a big wager for a roster that loaded up in free agency. Taylor Heinicke was added and he’s the perfect backup/spot-starter who knows how to get the ball to his good players. Maybe the Falcons shock us and finally get aggressive for a big-ticket quarterback. But in the end, I’m probably wrong and they’ll sit tight.

Beyond Jordan Love and Aaron Rodgers (with a giant “for now”), Danny Etling is the only other quarterback on the roster. The thesis of Green Bay’s divorce from Rodgers lies in the idea that Love is ready to make the leap to quality starting quarterback. However, that doesn’t mean they don’t need to beef up the room. Green Bay has always been ready and willing to stock their quarterback position with quality young options to groom at every level of the draft.

Which, of course, is how this story all got started.

Jimmy Garoppolo was signed to take the starting job in Las Vegas. Brian Hoyer just inked a two-year deal on Tuesday as the perfect “knows the system” backup. I can see the Raiders standing pat with this group, but I could also envision them trading up to the third overall pick to assure they grab the future of the franchise. Garoppolo is a viable starter but he’s not a long-term answer and is an injury risk. His contract reflects that, and Las Vegas’ next move at the position may do the same.

Everything about the Rams’ offseason shows they're rebuilding and looking to the future, even if they’ll only tacitly admit it. One thing that stands well apart from that plan? A 35-year-old Matthew Stafford just one year into a massive $160 million contract. None of the backups on the roster are certifiable future starting material. Maybe this is the offseason the Rams look to the next era at quarterback. Next year seems more likely.

You can apply the Rams analysis to the Titans roster with Ryan Tannehill and his $36 million cap hit sitting atop the salary books. I can still imagine the Titans moving Tannehill in a trade to a team looking for a bridge player to satisfy their own possible desire for a fresh start. Based on their actions last year, the coaching staff does not believe Malik Willis is the future of the franchise. But he could operate as something of a bridge to 2024 that they can sell the fanbase as an upside option.

Basically, I’m ready to believe anything about the Titans' 2023 quarterback plan.

The Commanders are probably set with their quarterback room and the offseason battle of Jacoby Brissett vs. Sam Howell. I think the upside of both guys is simply, “passable starter,” which is not sexy but presents a legitimate upgrade for Washington. However, there is a chance the team’s sale goes through sooner than later and the new ownership group comes in and wants to sling around their money to make a splash right away.

Fine, but could add a body or two

The Cardinals are tricky simply because it’s tough to project Kyler Murray’s availability after a late-season torn ACL. Honestly, the roster is in such a rough state there is no reason to rush him back. Colt McCoy and David Blough are back after getting playing time last year but neither are needle movers and McCoy is a big injury risk, as well. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Arizona look for more from the backup spots.

I think you’ll understand why the Ravens were the hardest team to place in this exercise. In reality, their current quarterback situation is anything but “fine.” However, I’m still expecting Lamar Jackson one way or another to be the Week 1 starter for this team because that is what the Ravens want and they hold all the leverage.

If the situation is still frosty by draft day, it wouldn't be the worst idea to at least consider some sort of alternative. While Tyler Huntley has started for the team in the past, he would merely be the bridge to the next era.

I’m not sure if Sean Payton can “save” Russell Wilson and I’m not sure how much he cares about doing it. If Wilson doesn’t work out a young successor is probably on next offseason’s “to-do” list rather than this one, since they signed Jarrett Stidham. But with Payton … you never know.

By now we have enough proof that in a quality ecosystem, Jared Goff can give you above-average NFL starter play at quarterback. The Lions have a verifiably good ecosystem. Detroit could justify any future approach. They could ride with Goff and build the team up or take one of the high-upside passers in the top 10 to groom and potentially upgrade on Goff in 2024 or 2025.

The Patriots are tough to read. The relationship with Mac Jones has been frosty at best seemingly the last eight to 10 months and Bill Belichick seems to have one eye on outside options. However, it would be weird to start over with some other rookie, especially since Bailey Zappe is on the roster and had moments in 2022.

And yet, the current version of the Patriots is certainly weird. The best thing for all involved would be for the team to admit they messed up Jones' development with a fake offensive coaching staff last year and try to figure out his ceiling under Bill O’Brien this year. Move on from him next season if he flops.

The Jets are another tough team to place because, while Aaron Rodgers is not currently on the roster, we all know he will be soon. Even with Rodgers in place, I question the wisdom of having Zach Wilson as the only other backup on the roster. At this point, Wilson is a toxic figure who would inspire nothing but ire if he ever sees the field. He’s a fine developmental guy — what a fall from grace — behind Rodgers but another body is needed.

Another difficult squad to place; the 49ers would be golden if Brock Purdy was healthy but he’s not. It sounds like Trey Lance and Sam Darnold will split reps in training camp. Lance needs to earn the job back after an injury-wrecked 2022. I can also see them taking a stab at a developmental player because they ran out of bodies last year, just hit on a guy like they did with Purdy, and could trade one of Lance or Darnold if they get good reports on Purdy’s health through the summer.

The Seahawks are in the same enviable position as the Lions. They could choose to continue to fortify a quality roster around Geno Smith or shoot their shot on a high-upside rookie with an ultra-rare, for them, top-10 selection. Smith was awesome last year so if they bypass quarterback in the draft, no one could blame them. They also gave Drew Lock solid backup money to return to Seattle.

Little to no need

Chicago’s mission this year is to stack the deck for Justin Fields to have his breakthrough season. They won’t be messing around with another quarterback selection at any point in this year’s draft. Behind Fields, they have guys who have enjoyed cups of coffee in the NFL like Tim Boyle and Nathan Peterman.

Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks on planet Earth and they’ll be looking to add some juice to his receiver corps beyond Stefon Diggs. The Bills lost Case Keenum to the Texans this offseason so they could look to groom a young backup. If not, Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley sit behind Josh.

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow is still ascending into his prime years. He’s one of the best in the game. Behind him is only Jake Browning, who hasn’t thrown an NFL pass and spent each of the past two seasons on Cincinnati's practice squad. If they add another backup, it’ll be a free agent.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns will spend the next few months hoping Deshaun Watson plays at a level more reflective of his Houston tenure than his Year 1 in Cleveland. He has the right ecosystem to thrive. Behind Watson, there’s former Vikings third-rounder Kellen Mond and Joshua Dobbs, who filled in nicely for the 2022 Titans.

Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott got an upgrade in his receiver corps and a change in play-caller for the first time in years. He could have a strong statistical season this year. Cooper Rush proved himself a capable backup in fill-in duties last year and was brought back to the team.

Kansas City Chiefs

Slightly tricky one here. On the one hand, they have the best and most valuable player in the sport Patrick Mahomes. No team is in a better position at their QB1 spot.

On the other hand, long-time backup Chad Henne retired and the only other passer on the roster is a fella by the name of Shane Buechele. It wouldn’t be totally surprising to see Andy Reid tab a young player on Day 3 to groom as Mahomes injury/disaster insurance.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars got the second-year leap they were hoping for out of Trevor Lawrence. With a strong cast around him, he looks poised to push his way into the conversation of the AFC’s stalwart passers. The Jags retained backup C.J. Beathard behind him; they're all set.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have one of the best young players in the AFC, Justin Herbert, and have already begun discussions on a long-term extension. They’ll hope the cast around Herbert will be a bit healthier and a new play-caller brings some more juice to the passing game in 2023. Long-time reserve man Chase Daniel is currently unsigned but Easton Stick is on the roster.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins picked up Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option after an efficient but injury-riddled Year 1 under Mike McDaniel. When he’s on the field with this cast of receivers there are few offenses more dangerous across the league. Miami found a great insurance policy in Jets backup Mike White, who was productive in spurts in a similar offense. The Dolphins might not completely go in the tank if Tua misses time, as was too often the case last season.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints emerged as the winner of the Derek Carr sweepstakes. Carr isn’t flashy and has a ceiling but he's a verifiable starter for a team well-positioned to win their division. New Orleans also managed to retain Jameis Winston as the backup, giving them more theoretical ceiling from their reserve position than most teams.

New York Giants

Daniel Jones cashed in his rebound season into a massive payday with the Giants. The mission will now be to continue fortifying the receiving options around him after he worked with a barebones corps in 2022. Backup Tyrod Taylor is a quality presence in the room and can give you starter-level play if needed.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles' only need at the quarterback spot is figuring out the structure of Jalen Hurts’ upcoming mega extension. Hurts played at an MVP level in 2022 and proved himself to be a pivotal on and off-field presence for the franchise. Philadelphia acquired Marcus Mariota to serve as the backup while Gardner Minshew moved on to Indianapolis.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers took Kenny Pickett in the first round last year. It wasn’t always smooth sailing but the offense did catch a small bit of fire at the end of the season. There is talent on the roster around Pickett so the best could still be to come. Mitchell Trubisky is on the second year of his deal and will serve as the backup.