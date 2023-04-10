2023 NFL draft: Who were the last 10 players taken with the Bills’ No. 91 pick?
The way the 2023 NFL draft board looks currently, the Buffalo Bills hold one selection in the first three rounds of the even.
After their one at No. 27 overall, Buffalo then picks again at No. 59. Their third moment on the board is slated for the No. 91 slot.
Here are the last 10 players taken with the Bills’ 91st selection at the NFL draft:
2013
Player: DB Duron Harmon
Team: New England Patriots
2014
Player: WR John Brown
Team: Arizona Cardinals
2015
Player: OL Chaz Green
Team: Dallas Cowboys
2016
Player: QB Jacoby Brissett
Team: New England Patriots
2017
Player: S John Johnson
Team: Los Angeles Rams
2018
Player: WR Tre’Quan Smith
Team: New England Patriots
2019
Player: OL Trey Pipkins
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
2020
Player: TE Devin Asiasi
Team: New England Patriots
2021
Player: WR Anthony Schwartz
Team: Cleveland Browns
2022
Player: RB Rachaad White
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers