2023 NFL draft: Who were the last 10 players taken with the Bills’ No. 91 pick?

The way the 2023 NFL draft board looks currently, the Buffalo Bills hold one selection in the first three rounds of the even.

After their one at No. 27 overall, Buffalo then picks again at No. 59. Their third moment on the board is slated for the No. 91 slot.

Here are the last 10 players taken with the Bills’ 91st selection at the NFL draft:

2013

Player: DB Duron Harmon

Team: New England Patriots

2014

Player: WR John Brown

Team: Arizona Cardinals

2015

Player: OL Chaz Green

Team: Dallas Cowboys

2016

Player: QB Jacoby Brissett

Team: New England Patriots

2017

Player: S John Johnson

Team: Los Angeles Rams

2018

Player: WR Tre’Quan Smith

Team: New England Patriots

2019

Player: OL Trey Pipkins

Team: Los Angeles Chargers

2020

Player: TE Devin Asiasi

Team: New England Patriots

2021

Player: WR Anthony Schwartz

Team: Cleveland Browns

2022

Player: RB Rachaad White

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

