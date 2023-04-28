2023 NFL Draft live tracker: Picks, trades, analysis and much more from Kansas City
The 2023 NFL Draft is here!
Follow along with Yahoo Sports college football writer Sam Cooper as picks are revealed, names are called, and we finally learn which players are bound for which teams in one of the most unpredictable drafts ever.
Bryce Young goes off the board at No. 1
The suspense is over. As expected, quarterback Bryce Young was selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers.
The Panthers moved up to No. 1 in a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears last month in order to draft a franchise quarterback as they begin a new era under head coach Frank Reich. Young, the Heisman Trophy winner from Alabama, turned out to be their man.
Young threw for 8,200 yards and 79 touchdowns combined over the past two seasons and overcame concerns about his size (5-foot-10 and just over 200 pounds) to become the first Alabama player chosen with the No. 1 pick since 1948. Yes, 1948.