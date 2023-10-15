2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings: Kyle Larson first to clinch entry into championship race

As he did in his championship-winning season in 2021, Kyle Larson won the NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 8 opener. With the win at Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon, Larson clinched entry into the Championship 4 race at Phoenix on Nov. 4 and can spend the next two weeks game-planning for the finale.

1. Kyle Larson* – 4084 (-)

2. William Byron – 4,077 (+9)

3. Martin Truex Jr. – 4070 (+2)

4. Denny Hamlin – 4070 (+2)

_________________________________ Cut line

5. Christopher Bell – 4,068 (-2)

6. Tyler Reddick – 4,054 (-16)

7. Ryan Blaney – 4,053 (-17)

8. Chris Buescher – 4,047 (-23)

*-Clinched entry into Championship 4

NASCAR Cup Series remaining schedule

PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 8

4EVER 400

Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Florida

Sunday, Oct. 22, 2:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

2022 winner: Kyle Larson

Xfinity 500

Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, Virginia

Sunday, Oct. 29, 2 p.m. ET (NBC)

2022 winner: Christopher Bell

CHAMPIONSHIP 4

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, Arizona

Sunday, Nov. 5, 3 p.m. ET (NBC)

2022 winner: Joey Logano