2023 MLB All-Star Game starters: Rangers dominate AL lineup, rookies get starts on both teams

The Texas Rangers will be represented by Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and many more at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

With less than two weeks remaining before the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle, the league revealed Thursday who will be taking the field to begin the game.

Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani and Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. had already made the starting lineups by virtue of leading all players in phase 1 of All-Star voting. The rest of the spots went to a run-off in phase 2, with the results announced Thursday on ESPN.

Let's just say the Texas Rangers, owners of MLB's top offense, are well-represented, with four selections. The only other teams with multiple starters are the Tampa Bay Rays, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Rookies also made both teams for the first time since 2008, with the Rangers' Josh Jung and the Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll getting nods. Carroll in particular has started to get MVP buzz, thanks to an impressive start that currently has Arizona in first place in the NL West.

Here's how it all shook out, plus which finalists were beaten out:

American League All-Star starters

National League All-Star starters

Judge, currently injured, will almost certainly have to be replaced by a reserve.

When are the rest of the All-Star players announced?

The All-Star pitchers and reserves for both rosters, totaling 23 total players from each league, will be decided by a player vote and selections from the commissioner's office.

The full rosters will be announced at 5:30 p.m. ET Sunday, July 2, via another show on ESPN.

MLB All-Star Game time, channel

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled to take place at 9 p.m. ET July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle (Fox).

The Home Run Derby will take place the preceding night at 8 p.m. ET July 10 (ESPN), and there is also the Futures Game, featuring the sport's top prospects, at 7 p.m. ET July 8 (Peacock).