2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Saturday tee times, TV and ESPN+ streaming info
After a week in San Diego, the PGA Tour has made its way to the Monterey Peninsula for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. After a year that forced amateurs out of the field, as well as limiting the course rotation to two venues, the celebrities are back and so are the normal three courses.
Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill, and Monterey Peninsula are all being used this week before the final round is held at Pebble Beach.
Seamus Power kept the good times rolling on Friday shooting an 8-under 64 for the second consecutive day. He made 10 birdies in total with six of them coming on the back nine. He leads by five shots heading into the weekend. Jason Day, after a few nice days on the Monterey Peninsula, is seven shots back at 9 under.
Here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. All times Eastern.
Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Leaderboard
Tee times
Hole 1 – Pebble Beach
11:30 a.m.
Ryan Moore, Jonas Blixt
11:41 a.m.
Cameron Champ, Justin Rose
11:52 a.m.
Beau Hossler, Mackenzie Hughes
12:03 p.m.
Dean Burmester, Joseph Bramlett
12:14 p.m.
Kevin Kisner, J.J. Spaun
12:25 p.m.
Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Chappell
12:36 p.m.
Cameron Tringale, Peter Uihlein
12:47 p.m.
D.A. Points, Chris Stroud
12:58 p.m.
Doc Redman, Wyndham Clark
1:09 p.m.
Kevin Stadler, Lanto Griffin
1:20 p.m.
Jordan Spieth, Ryan Palmer
1:31 p.m.
Keith Mitchell, Kevin Streelman
1:42 p.m.
Sahith Theegala, Chad Ramey
Hole 10 – Pebble Beach
11:30 a.m.
Camilo Villegas, Grayson Murray
11:41 a.m.
Dylan Frittelli, Matt Kuchar
11:52 a.m.
Trey Mullinax, Bill Haas
12:03 p.m.
Alex Smalley, Lee Hodges
12:14 p.m.
Greyson Sigg, Brandon Hagy
12:25 p.m.
Richard S. Johnson, Kyle Stanley
12:36 p.m.
Maverick McNealy, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
12:47 p.m.
Brandon Harkins, Aaron Rai
12:58 p.m.
Andrew Putnam, Bo Van Pelt
1:09 p.m.
Davis Love III, Brandt Snedeker
1:20 p.m.
Jonathan Byrd, Peter Malnati
1:31 p.m.
Austin Eckroat, Chan Kim
1:42 p.m.
Nick Hardy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Hole 1 – Spyglass
11:30 a.m.
Brandon Wu, Tom Lehman
11:41 a.m.
Brendon Todd, Russell Knox
11:52 a.m.
Scott Stallings, John Senden
12:03 p.m.
Bo Hoag, Vince Whaley
12:14 p.m.
Patrick Rodgers, Bronson Burgoon
12:25 p.m.
Andrew Landry, Greg Chalmers
12:36 p.m.
Chase Seiffert, Dylan Wu
12:47 p.m.
Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger
12:58 p.m.
Matt Fitzpatrick, Sean O’Hair
1:09 p.m.
Jason Day, Nick Taylor
1:20 p.m.
Brice Garnett, Stewart Cink
1:31 p.m.
Kevin Tway, David Lipsky
1:42 p.m.
Callum Tarren, Mito Pereira
Hole 10 – Spyglass
11:30 a.m.
Ryuji Imada, Curtis Thompson
11:41 a.m.
Chesson Hadley, Scott Brown
11:52 a.m.
Adam Svensson, Austin Smotherman
12:03 p.m.
Jared Wolfe, Brad Marek
12:14 p.m.
Scott Piercy, Austin Cook
12:25 p.m.
Nate Lashley, Martin Trainer
12:36 p.m.
Robert Garrigus, Tommy Gainey
12:47 p.m.
Ben Kohles, Davis Riley
12:58 p.m.
Pat Perez, Nick Watney
1:09 p.m.
Jimmy Walker, Joel Dahmen
1:20 p.m.
Tom Hoge, Charl Schwartzel
1:31 p.m.
Max McGreevy, Michael Gligic
1:42 p.m.
Taylor Pendrith, Jim Knous
Hole 1 – Monterey Peninsula
11:30 a.m.
David Hearn, Cameron Percy
11:41 a.m.
Chez Reavie, Richy Werenski
11:52 a.m.
Mark Hubbard, Scott Gutschewski
12:03 p.m.
Tyler McCumber, Andrew Novak
12:14 p.m.
Matthew NeSmith
12:25 p.m.
D.J. Trahan, Lucas Glover
12:36 p.m.
Sangmoon Bae, Seung-Yul Noh
12:47 p.m.
David Skinns, Matthias Schwab
12:58 p.m.
Aaron Baddeley, Johnson Wagner
1:09 p.m.
Troy Merritt, Denny McCarthy
1:20 p.m.
Brian Harman, Ryan Armour
1:31 p.m.
Brett Drewitt, Dawie van der Walt
1:42 p.m.
Kurt Kitayama, Joshua Creel
Hole 10 – Monterey Peninsula
11:30 a.m.
Min Woo Lee, Kelly Kraft
11:41 a.m.
Matt Jones, Tyler Duncan
11:52 a.m.
Ted Potter, Jr., Satoshi Kodaira
12:03 p.m.
Ben Crane, Seth Reeves
12:14 p.m.
Vaughn Taylor, Adam Hadwin
12:25 p.m.
Luke Donald, Michael Thompson
12:36 p.m.
Ricky Barnes
12:47 p.m.
Peter Jacobsen, Mark Baldwin
12:58 p.m.
Brian Stuard, Chris Kirk
1:09 p.m.
Seamus Power, John Murphy
1:20 p.m.
Brian Gay, Sung Kang
1:31 p.m.
Alex Cejka, Paul Barjon
1:42 p.m.
Justin Lower, Hayden Buckley
TV, streaming, radio information
You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.
Saturday, Feb. 5
TV
Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-7 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 11:30-7 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 6
TV
Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6:30 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 10:30-6:30 p.m.
