2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Saturday tee times, TV and ESPN+ streaming info

After a week in San Diego, the PGA Tour has made its way to the Monterey Peninsula for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. After a year that forced amateurs out of the field, as well as limiting the course rotation to two venues, the celebrities are back and so are the normal three courses.

Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill, and Monterey Peninsula are all being used this week before the final round is held at Pebble Beach.

Seamus Power kept the good times rolling on Friday shooting an 8-under 64 for the second consecutive day. He made 10 birdies in total with six of them coming on the back nine. He leads by five shots heading into the weekend. Jason Day, after a few nice days on the Monterey Peninsula, is seven shots back at 9 under.

Here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. All times Eastern.

Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Leaderboard

Tee times

Hole 1 – Pebble Beach

11:30 a.m.

Ryan Moore, Jonas Blixt

11:41 a.m.

Cameron Champ, Justin Rose

11:52 a.m.

Beau Hossler, Mackenzie Hughes

12:03 p.m.

Dean Burmester, Joseph Bramlett

12:14 p.m.

Kevin Kisner, J.J. Spaun

12:25 p.m.

Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Chappell

12:36 p.m.

Cameron Tringale, Peter Uihlein

12:47 p.m.

D.A. Points, Chris Stroud

12:58 p.m.

Doc Redman, Wyndham Clark

1:09 p.m.

Kevin Stadler, Lanto Griffin

1:20 p.m.

Jordan Spieth, Ryan Palmer

1:31 p.m.

Keith Mitchell, Kevin Streelman

1:42 p.m.

Sahith Theegala, Chad Ramey

Hole 10 – Pebble Beach

11:30 a.m.

Camilo Villegas, Grayson Murray

11:41 a.m.

Dylan Frittelli, Matt Kuchar

11:52 a.m.

Trey Mullinax, Bill Haas

12:03 p.m.

Alex Smalley, Lee Hodges

12:14 p.m.

Greyson Sigg, Brandon Hagy

12:25 p.m.

Richard S. Johnson, Kyle Stanley

12:36 p.m.

Maverick McNealy, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

12:47 p.m.

Brandon Harkins, Aaron Rai

12:58 p.m.

Andrew Putnam, Bo Van Pelt

1:09 p.m.

Davis Love III, Brandt Snedeker

1:20 p.m.

Jonathan Byrd, Peter Malnati

1:31 p.m.

Austin Eckroat, Chan Kim

1:42 p.m.

Nick Hardy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Hole 1 – Spyglass

11:30 a.m.

Brandon Wu, Tom Lehman

11:41 a.m.

Brendon Todd, Russell Knox

11:52 a.m.

Scott Stallings, John Senden

12:03 p.m.

Bo Hoag, Vince Whaley

12:14 p.m.

Patrick Rodgers, Bronson Burgoon

12:25 p.m.

Andrew Landry, Greg Chalmers

12:36 p.m.

Chase Seiffert, Dylan Wu

12:47 p.m.

Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger

12:58 p.m.

Matt Fitzpatrick, Sean O’Hair

1:09 p.m.

Jason Day, Nick Taylor

1:20 p.m.

Brice Garnett, Stewart Cink

1:31 p.m.

Kevin Tway, David Lipsky

1:42 p.m.

Callum Tarren, Mito Pereira

Hole 10 – Spyglass

11:30 a.m.

Ryuji Imada, Curtis Thompson

11:41 a.m.

Chesson Hadley, Scott Brown

11:52 a.m.

Adam Svensson, Austin Smotherman

12:03 p.m.

Jared Wolfe, Brad Marek

12:14 p.m.

Scott Piercy, Austin Cook

12:25 p.m.

Nate Lashley, Martin Trainer

12:36 p.m.

Robert Garrigus, Tommy Gainey

12:47 p.m.

Ben Kohles, Davis Riley

12:58 p.m.

Pat Perez, Nick Watney

1:09 p.m.

Jimmy Walker, Joel Dahmen

1:20 p.m.

Tom Hoge, Charl Schwartzel

1:31 p.m.

Max McGreevy, Michael Gligic

1:42 p.m.

Taylor Pendrith, Jim Knous

Hole 1 – Monterey Peninsula

11:30 a.m.

David Hearn, Cameron Percy

11:41 a.m.

Chez Reavie, Richy Werenski

11:52 a.m.

Mark Hubbard, Scott Gutschewski

12:03 p.m.

Tyler McCumber, Andrew Novak

12:14 p.m.

Matthew NeSmith

12:25 p.m.

D.J. Trahan, Lucas Glover

12:36 p.m.

Sangmoon Bae, Seung-Yul Noh

12:47 p.m.

David Skinns, Matthias Schwab

12:58 p.m.

Aaron Baddeley, Johnson Wagner

1:09 p.m.

Troy Merritt, Denny McCarthy

1:20 p.m.

Brian Harman, Ryan Armour

1:31 p.m.

Brett Drewitt, Dawie van der Walt

1:42 p.m.

Kurt Kitayama, Joshua Creel

Hole 10 – Monterey Peninsula

11:30 a.m.

Min Woo Lee, Kelly Kraft

11:41 a.m.

Matt Jones, Tyler Duncan

11:52 a.m.

Ted Potter, Jr., Satoshi Kodaira

12:03 p.m.

Ben Crane, Seth Reeves

12:14 p.m.

Vaughn Taylor, Adam Hadwin

12:25 p.m.

Luke Donald, Michael Thompson

12:36 p.m.

Ricky Barnes

12:47 p.m.

Peter Jacobsen, Mark Baldwin

12:58 p.m.

Brian Stuard, Chris Kirk

1:09 p.m.

Seamus Power, John Murphy

1:20 p.m.

Brian Gay, Sung Kang

1:31 p.m.

Alex Cejka, Paul Barjon

1:42 p.m.

Justin Lower, Hayden Buckley

TV, streaming, radio information

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Saturday, Feb. 5

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-7 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 11:30-7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 6

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6:30 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 10:30-6:30 p.m.

