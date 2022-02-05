2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Saturday tee times, TV and ESPN+ streaming info

After a week in San Diego, the PGA Tour has made its way to the Monterey Peninsula for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. After a year that forced amateurs out of the field, as well as limiting the course rotation to two venues, the celebrities are back and so are the normal three courses.

Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill, and Monterey Peninsula are all being used this week before the final round is held at Pebble Beach.

Seamus Power kept the good times rolling on Friday shooting an 8-under 64 for the second consecutive day. He made 10 birdies in total with six of them coming on the back nine. He leads by five shots heading into the weekend. Jason Day, after a few nice days on the Monterey Peninsula, is seven shots back at 9 under.

Here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. All times Eastern.

Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Leaderboard

Tee times

Hole 1 – Pebble Beach

11:30 a.m. Ryan Moore, Jonas Blixt 11:41 a.m. Cameron Champ, Justin Rose 11:52 a.m. Beau Hossler, Mackenzie Hughes 12:03 p.m. Dean Burmester, Joseph Bramlett 12:14 p.m. Kevin Kisner, J.J. Spaun 12:25 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Chappell 12:36 p.m. Cameron Tringale, Peter Uihlein 12:47 p.m. D.A. Points, Chris Stroud 12:58 p.m. Doc Redman, Wyndham Clark 1:09 p.m. Kevin Stadler, Lanto Griffin 1:20 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Ryan Palmer 1:31 p.m. Keith Mitchell, Kevin Streelman 1:42 p.m. Sahith Theegala, Chad Ramey

Hole 10 – Pebble Beach

11:30 a.m. Camilo Villegas, Grayson Murray 11:41 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Matt Kuchar 11:52 a.m. Trey Mullinax, Bill Haas 12:03 p.m. Alex Smalley, Lee Hodges 12:14 p.m. Greyson Sigg, Brandon Hagy 12:25 p.m. Richard S. Johnson, Kyle Stanley 12:36 p.m. Maverick McNealy, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 12:47 p.m. Brandon Harkins, Aaron Rai 12:58 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Bo Van Pelt 1:09 p.m. Davis Love III, Brandt Snedeker 1:20 p.m. Jonathan Byrd, Peter Malnati 1:31 p.m. Austin Eckroat, Chan Kim 1:42 p.m. Nick Hardy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Hole 1 – Spyglass

11:30 a.m. Brandon Wu, Tom Lehman 11:41 a.m. Brendon Todd, Russell Knox 11:52 a.m. Scott Stallings, John Senden 12:03 p.m. Bo Hoag, Vince Whaley 12:14 p.m. Patrick Rodgers, Bronson Burgoon 12:25 p.m. Andrew Landry, Greg Chalmers 12:36 p.m. Chase Seiffert, Dylan Wu 12:47 p.m. Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger 12:58 p.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Sean O’Hair 1:09 p.m. Jason Day, Nick Taylor 1:20 p.m. Brice Garnett, Stewart Cink 1:31 p.m. Kevin Tway, David Lipsky 1:42 p.m. Callum Tarren, Mito Pereira

Hole 10 – Spyglass

11:30 a.m. Ryuji Imada, Curtis Thompson 11:41 a.m. Chesson Hadley, Scott Brown 11:52 a.m. Adam Svensson, Austin Smotherman 12:03 p.m. Jared Wolfe, Brad Marek 12:14 p.m. Scott Piercy, Austin Cook 12:25 p.m. Nate Lashley, Martin Trainer 12:36 p.m. Robert Garrigus, Tommy Gainey 12:47 p.m. Ben Kohles, Davis Riley 12:58 p.m. Pat Perez, Nick Watney 1:09 p.m. Jimmy Walker, Joel Dahmen 1:20 p.m. Tom Hoge, Charl Schwartzel 1:31 p.m. Max McGreevy, Michael Gligic 1:42 p.m. Taylor Pendrith, Jim Knous

Hole 1 – Monterey Peninsula

11:30 a.m. David Hearn, Cameron Percy 11:41 a.m. Chez Reavie, Richy Werenski 11:52 a.m. Mark Hubbard, Scott Gutschewski 12:03 p.m. Tyler McCumber, Andrew Novak 12:14 p.m. Matthew NeSmith 12:25 p.m. D.J. Trahan, Lucas Glover 12:36 p.m. Sangmoon Bae, Seung-Yul Noh 12:47 p.m. David Skinns, Matthias Schwab 12:58 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, Johnson Wagner 1:09 p.m. Troy Merritt, Denny McCarthy 1:20 p.m. Brian Harman, Ryan Armour 1:31 p.m. Brett Drewitt, Dawie van der Walt 1:42 p.m. Kurt Kitayama, Joshua Creel

Hole 10 – Monterey Peninsula

11:30 a.m. Min Woo Lee, Kelly Kraft 11:41 a.m. Matt Jones, Tyler Duncan 11:52 a.m. Ted Potter, Jr., Satoshi Kodaira 12:03 p.m. Ben Crane, Seth Reeves 12:14 p.m. Vaughn Taylor, Adam Hadwin 12:25 p.m. Luke Donald, Michael Thompson 12:36 p.m. Ricky Barnes 12:47 p.m. Peter Jacobsen, Mark Baldwin 12:58 p.m. Brian Stuard, Chris Kirk 1:09 p.m. Seamus Power, John Murphy 1:20 p.m. Brian Gay, Sung Kang 1:31 p.m. Alex Cejka, Paul Barjon 1:42 p.m. Justin Lower, Hayden Buckley

TV, streaming, radio information

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Saturday, Feb. 5

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS: 3-7 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 11:30-7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 6

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS: 3-6:30 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 10:30-6:30 p.m.

