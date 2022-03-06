2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Biggest winners from Saturday’s workouts

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine continued Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium, as the defensive linemen and linebackers took the field in front of all 32 teams.

Here are a handful of prospects who helped their draft stock during Saturday’s testing and on-field workouts:

DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Davis broke the internet on Saturday with his record-shattering performance. Coming in at 6-foot-6 and 341 pounds, Davis ran an eyebrow-raising 4.78 40 and 1.68 10-yard split. Let me repeat that. A 4.78 40-yard dash and 1.68 10-yard split at 341 pounds is believed to be one of the fastest times for a player that size in the event’s history. Moments later, Davis posted a broad jump of 10-foot-3. So if you’re still tabbing Davis as a two-down run stuffer, it’s time to reconsider that label. Wherever he lands, Davis will make that defensive line that much better with his rare combination of size and athleticism.

DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While Davis got the majority of the spotlight, his former teammate also reminded everyone that he too is an athletic specimen. At 304 pounds, Wyatt ran a remarkable 4.77 40 and 1.66 10-yard split. During the drills, he exemplified what we saw on tape, with explosiveness, power with his hands, and great flexibility and movement skills.

DL Travis Jones, UConn

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If your team is in need of a nose tackle and you miss out on Davis, the next best option will be Jones. However, it might involve having to trade up into at least the top-40 after the performance he put together in Mobile at the Senior Bowl and now in Indy. Jones finished with a 4.92 40 and a 1.76 10-yard split at 326 pounds. Further, he looked smooth in the positional drills, especially in the Figure 8.

EDGE Travon Walker, Georgia

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Another Bulldog mentioned? No surprise. Walker proved to be quite the athlete on film with special traits, but what he displayed was out of this world. At 6-foot-5 and 272 pounds, he was lights out in every drill. Walker started by running a 4.51 40 and followed that up with a 10-foot-3 broad jump, 35.5-inch vertical, and 6.89 three-cone. Seen as a potential top-10 pick, there are now rumblings of Walker not getting past the top-5.

EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Vying to be the No. 1 overall pick, Thibodeaux helped his case with the numbers he posted. Starting the day with 27 reps on the bench press of 225 pounds, Thibodeaux followed that up by showing off his speed and good first step with a 4.62 40 and 1.62 10-yard split. These numbers were better than Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, another prospect in contention to be the Jaguars’ selection.

EDGE Boye Mafe, Minnesota

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mafe is another player who has helped his stock significantly throughout the pre-draft process, leaving the Senior Bowl on a strong note and now the Combine after posting some gaudy numbers. At 261 pounds, Mafe ran a 4.53 40 and 1.6 10-yard split. He followed that up by doing what was expected, jumping out of the gym with a 38-inch vertical and 10-foot-5 broad.

LB Troy Andersen, Montana State

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Andersen raised some eyebrows throughout the week at the Senior Bowl, especially with how he played the pass and run with his explosiveness and burst. Those traits of someone who played quarterback and running back translated to the testing portion, as Andersen ran a 4.42 40 with a 36-inch vertical and 10-foot-8 broad. A secret no more, Andersen is going to make a team in the middle rounds very happy.

LB Channing Tindall, Georgia

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Would you look at that! Another Bulldog! For a player whose game is predicated on speed, Tindall showcased that by running a 4.47 40. After, he further helped himself by jumping a whopping 42-inch vertical and 10-foot-9 broad. His fellow teammate Quay Walker also posted some nice numbers, with those being a 4.52 40, 10-foot-2 broad and 32-inch vertical.

LB Christian Harris, Alabama

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Harris was a staple of the Crimson Tide’s defense, stopping ball carriers and carrying tight ends with his best trait: speed. That showed up on the field, as Harris went on to run a 4.44 40. He was one of the smoothest linebackers in the on-field drills, with quick and active feet, both when working linearly and laterally.

