2022 NFL sack leaders

NFL pass rush report

(Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports)

Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season came to a close with the top pass rusher displaying the impressive athleticism that has made him such a threat in Bill Belichick’s defense.

Heading into Week 8, here are the top sack leaders in the league.

t-5. Von Miller, Buffalo Bills

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Sack Total: 6

t-5. Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Sack Total: 6

t-5. Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

(Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Sack Total: 6

t-5. Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

(Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports)

Sack Total: 6

t-5. Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

(Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

Sack Total: 6

t-5. Dorance Armstrong, Dallas Cowboys

(Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)

Sack Total: 6

4. Alex Highsmith, Pittsburgh Steelers

(Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Sack Total: 6.5

t-2. Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

(Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Sack Total: 7

t-2. Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Sack Total: 7

1. Matt Judon, New England Patriots

(Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports)

Sack Total: 8.5

