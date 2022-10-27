2022 NFL sack leaders
NFL pass rush report
(Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports)
Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season came to a close with the top pass rusher displaying the impressive athleticism that has made him such a threat in Bill Belichick’s defense.
Heading into Week 8, here are the top sack leaders in the league.
t-5. Von Miller, Buffalo Bills
(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
Sack Total: 6
t-5. Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers
(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Sack Total: 6
t-5. Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers
(Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)
Sack Total: 6
t-5. Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
(Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports)
Sack Total: 6
t-5. Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders
(Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)
Sack Total: 6
t-5. Dorance Armstrong, Dallas Cowboys
(Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)
Sack Total: 6
4. Alex Highsmith, Pittsburgh Steelers
(Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)
Sack Total: 6.5
t-2. Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
(Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)
Sack Total: 7
t-2. Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)
Sack Total: 7
1. Matt Judon, New England Patriots
(Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports)
Sack Total: 8.5