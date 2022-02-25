2022 NFL mock draft: New 3-round projections heading into combine

Next week, the massive job interview that is the NFL Scouting Combine will take place in Indianapolis, as hundreds of the best prospects in the 2022 NFL draft class will look to improve their stock.

These talented players will be put through a barrage of on-field drills and physical challenges, as well as medical testing and interviews with team decison-makers.

An impressive performance in Indy can launch a prospect up the draft board, while a disappointing showing can send them tumbling in the opposite direction.

As all parties prepare for the event, let’s take an updated look at how the first three rounds of this year’s draft could shake out:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars | Alabama OT Evan Neal

This year’s draft class doesn’t have a clear-cut top prospect, so the Jags will focus on their biggest need, which is protecting Trevor Lawrence. North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu could also get strong consideration here, but Neal still feels like the more likely blocker to take the top spot.

2. Detroit Lions | Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

This pick will be an edge rusher, whether it’s Hutchinson or Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux. While Thibodeaux might have more athleticism and a higher ceiling, he’s not quite as consistent, polished or as complete a defender as Hutchinson right now.

3. Houston Texans | Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

The Lovie Smith era starts with a defensive stud here, though passing on Kayvon Thibodeaux might raise some eyebrows. Yes, pass rushers tend to be valued more highly than safeties, but Hamilton is simply the better overall prospect, and has the skill set to impact the game in just as many ways.

4. New York Jets | Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Landing Thibodeaux at this spot might have seemed impossible a few months ago, but it wouldn’t be surprising at this point. If it happens, the Jets would get a huge steal at a position of need, landing an explosive edge defender with limitless potential.

5. New York Giants | North Carolina State OL Ikem Ekwonu

If Brian Daboll is going to work any magic with Daniel Jones like he did with Josh Allen, the offensive line needs huge improvements. Drafting Ekwonu would be a big step in the right direction, adding a pro-ready blocker who earned all-conference honors at both guard and tackle.

6. Carolina Panthers | Liberty QB Malik Willis

This year’s quarterback class is still a mystery in many ways, but after whiffing at the game’s most important position last year (passing on Justin Fields, trading this year’s second-round pick for Sam Darnold), the Panthers can’t afford to do it again. Willis’ rare arm talent and explosiveness/athleticism give him a sky-high ceiling.

7. New York Giants (from CHI) | Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson II

After addressing the offensive trenches with their first selection, the Giants use their additional top-10 pick to land an impact player for their defensive front. Johnson was dominant during Senior Bowl week, and has all the physical tools to cement himself as a top-10 pick.

8. Atlanta Falcons | USC WR Drake London

The Falcons have needs all over the place, but their biggest might be at wide receiver, especially if Calvin Ridley ends up playing elsewhere in 2022. London’s impressive physical traits would immediately make him Matt Ryan’s No. 1 receiver, and a dynamic pairing with tight end Kyle Pitts.

9. Denver Broncos | Utah LB Devin Lloyd

Quarterback could be in the mix here, depending on what happens in free agency. If they don’t spend this pick on a top passer, expect it to be used on a defensive playmaker like Lloyd, who has the size, athleticism, physicality and versatility to make an instant impact in many different ways.

10. New York Jets (from SEA) | Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

After getting an elite pass rusher with their first pick, the Jets add another big-play machine for the secondary here. It might surprise some to see Gardner as the first corner off the board, but his rare combination of size, length and ball skills makes him more than worthy.

11. Washington Commanders | Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

It’s not a great year to need a quarterback, but with only one off the board so far, Washington still lands what could be a decent value here. Pickett has all the tools to be a quality starter at the next level, and he’s polished enough to be an immediate upgrade for the Commanders.

12. Minnesota Vikings | LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

Despite the recent resources they’ve invested at the position, the Vikings still need more help at corner, and this scenario is a fantastic way to make that happen. Stingley’s film is inconsistent, and his injury-riddled 2021 campaign begs durability questions, but there’s no denying his skill set and potential.

13. Cleveland Browns | Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

After losing Odell Beckham Jr., the Browns simply don’t have a big-play threat at receiver who can stretch the field and scare opposing defenses. They won’t have to look far to find that kind of pass-catcher in this scenario, as Wilson brings his explosive play-making ability from Columbus to Cleveland.

14. Baltimore Ravens | Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

After trading away Orlando Brown Jr. and dealing with another Ronnie Stanley injury, this offense suffered greatly without top-shelf tackle play. That needs to be addressed here, and the Ravens get a bargain with Cross, who has limitless upside and a track record of success against SEC talent.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) | Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

This defense needs help at every level, and there are plenty of attractive options at just about all of those positions in this situation. The best value comes at linebacker, where the Eagles land an athletic, physical playmaker in Dean, who was the most impactful player on the nation’s most dominant defense.

16. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND) | Iowa OL Tyler Linderbaum

Jason Kelce is still playing at an All-Pro level, but he’s still in the twilight of his career, and the Eagles have the perfect opportunity to draft an elite understudy here. Linderbaum is the rare center prospect who is more than worthy of a top-20 selection.

17. Los Angeles Chargers | Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green

There are some pressing needs on defense, but the Chargers need to prioritize Justin Herbert’s development, and that means bolstering the offensive line (and re-signing wide receiver Mike Williams). Green was dominant against SEC competition, and can play either guard or tackle at a high level.

18. New Orleans Saints | Mississippi QB Matt Corral

Dennis Allen taking over for Sean Payton keeps some continuity for the Saints, but there’s still a huge question mark at quarterback. Corral isn’t without question marks, but he’s a dynamic talent with solid athleticism and an impressive arm, giving him tons of upside.

19. Philadelphia Eagles | Georgia EDGE Travon Walker

Derek Barnett is likely headed elsewhere in free agency, and while Josh Sweat is a budding star, Brandon Graham is in the twilight of his career. Walker is a disruptive, versatile defender who can line up anywhere on the defensive front and wreak havoc for opposing offenses.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers | Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

Quarterback is obviously the biggest need here, but with three of them already off the board in a weak class, the Steelers are better off addressing their needs along the offensive line first. Penning proved at the Senior Bowl that his level of competition won’t be an issue, and his physical playing style will fit perfectly in Pittsburgh.

21. New England Patriots | Washington CB Trent McDuffie

Stephon Gilmore was traded away, and it doesn’t sound like J.C. Jackson will be getting a long-term extension, which could leave the Pats with a huge need at corner. Thankfully for them, this year’s class is loaded, and it’s hard to find any flaws in McDuffie’s game.

22. Las Vegas Raiders | Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt

This defense could use an infusion of young talent at multiple positions, so this pick is about finding the best value on that side of the ball. In this scenario, that means landing a disruptive playmaker for the interior of the defensive front in Wyatt, who was a dominant force for the Bulldogs.

23. Arizona Cardinals | Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis

The Cardinals need another talented edge rusher to pair with Chandler Jones, and this year’s deep class gives them the perfect opportunity. Karlaftis is a complete prospect who excels as both a pass rusher and a run stuffer, with the polish to make an immediate impact.

24. Dallas Cowboys | Washington CB Kyler Gordon

Trevon Diggs has obviously emerged as one of the NFL’s best playmakers at corner, but the rest of the group in Dallas needs work. Gordon checks every box league decision-makers are looking for in a shutdown corner, and the track record of success that proves he knows how to use those tools.

25. Buffalo Bills | Georgia DL Jordan Davis

The Bills have a surprising amount of needs for being one of the best teams in the league right now, so they could go in any number of directions with this pick. The value points them to the defensive line, where they land a massive mauler in Davis, who would instantly shore up a lackluster unit.

26. Tennessee Titans | Michigan EDGE David Ojabo

Even if the Titans are able to re-sign Harold Landry, they could still use a younger edge rusher on the opposite side if Bud Dupree can’t be counted on long-term. While his Wolverine teammate Hutchinson stole the headlines, Ojabo had a dominant 2021 campaign of his own, and would be a steal this late.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

Even if the Bucs keep Chris Godwin on a long-term extension, the lack of quality depth behind him and Mike Evans was exposed in 2021. This year’s loaded receiver class is the perfect opportunity for the Bucs to add another dynamic pass-catcher, and Burks’ combination of size, athleticism and physicality would make him the perfect fit.

28. Green Bay Packers | Alabama WR Jameson Williams

If Davante Adams heads elsewhere in free agency, the Packers will need a new No. 1 target, regardless of who is throwing the passes. Williams would be long gone if not for a torn ACL in the national title game, but once he’s back to full strength, he should prove to be a huge steal this late.

29. Miami Dolphins (from SF) | Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe

There are pressing needs on offense, but it’s hard to pass up high-upside edge rushers with the kind of athleticism that Mafe brings to the table. His dominant performance during Senior Bowl week backed up impressive film, making Mafe a potential bargain at this point in the first round.

30. Kansas City Chiefs | Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.

Free agency could leave Kansas City thin at corner, but this scenario gives them plenty of fantastic options, any of which would be a steal this late. Booth is a polished, pro-ready cover man who was dominant in press coverage for the Tigers last season.

31. Cincinnati Bengals | Boston College OL Zion Johnson

The Bengals made it all the way to the Super Bowl despite having a weak offensive line, and it remains their top priority heading into this offseason. This scenario gives them the perfect opportunity to address their need at right guard with a polished, physical blocker in Johnson, who would be an immediate upgrade.

32. Detroit Lions (from LAR) | Ohio State WR Chris Olave

Quarterback is obviously a possibility here, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the Lions just punt on this year’s weak crop of passers and wait for next year’s draft. Instead, they use this pick on an explosive, big-play receiver who is one of the most pro-ready prospects in this entire draft.

33. Jacksonville Jaguars | Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

34. Detroit Lions | Michigan S Daxton Hill

35. New York Jets | North Dakota State WR Christian Watson

36. New York Giants | Georgia LB Quay Walker

37. Houston Texans | Auburn CB Roger McCreary

38. New York Jets (from CAR) | Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann

39. Chicago Bears | Purdue WR David Bell

40. Denver Broncos | Texas A&M DL DeMarvin Leal

41. Seattle Seahawks | Florida CB Kaiir Elam

42. Washington Commanders | Kentucky OL Darian Kinnard

43. Atlanta Falcons | Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

44. Cleveland Browns | Houston EDGE Logan Hall

45. Baltimore Ravens | Penn State S Jaquan Brisker

46. Minnesota Vikings | USC EDGE Drake Jackson

47. Indianapolis Colts | Alabama WR John Metchie III

48. Los Angeles Chargers | San Diego State EDGE Cameron Thomas

49. New Orleans Saints | Georgia WR George Pickens

50. Miami Dolphins | Tulsa OT Tyler Smith

51. Philadelphia Eagles | Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant

52. Pittsburgh Steelers | North Carolina QB Sam Howell

53. Las Vegas Raiders | Mississippi State CB Martin Emerson Jr.

54. New England Patriots | Alabama LB Christian Harris

55. Arizona Cardinals | Colorado State TE Trey McBride

56. Dallas Cowboys | UConn DL Travis Jones

57. Buffalo Bills | Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller

58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN) | Cincinnati EDGE Myjai Sanders

59. Green Bay Packers | South Carolina EDGE Kingsley Enagbare

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Oklahoma DL Perrion Winfrey

61. San Francisco 49ers | Baylor S Jalen Pitre

62. Kansas City Chiefs | Penn State EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

63. Cincinnati Bengals | Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele

64. Denver Broncos (from LAR) | Oklahoma EDGE Nik Bonitto

65. Jacksonville Jaguars | Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer

66. Detroit Lions | Kentucky WR Wan'Dale Robinson

67. New York Giants | Georgia OL Jamaree Salyer

68. Houston Texans | LSU LB Damone Clark

69. New York Jets | Georgia S Lewis Cine

70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR) | Alabama DL Phidarian Mathis

71. Chicago Bears | Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere

72. Seattle Seahawks | UCLA OT Sean Rhyan

73. Washington Football Team | Penn State LB Brandon Smith

74. Atlanta Falcons | Illinois S Kerby Joseph

75. Denver Broncos | Washington State OT Abraham Lucas

76. Baltimore Ravens | Ohio State DL Haskell Garrett

77. Minnesota Vikings | Georgia CB Derion Kendrick

78. Cleveland Browns | Wyoming LB Chad Muma

79. Los Angeles Chargers | South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert

80. Houston Texans (from NO) | Boston College OL Alec Lindstrom

81. New York Giants (from MIA) | Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely

82. Indianapolis Colts | Nevada QB Carson Strong

83. Philadelphia Eagles | Auburn S Smoke Monday

84. Pittsburgh Steelers | Arkansas DL John Ridgeway

85. New England Patriots | Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore

86. Las Vegas Raiders | Louisiana OT Max Mitchell

87. Arizona Cardinals | Iowa State RB Breece Hall

88. Dallas Cowboys | Nevada WR Romeo Doubs

89. Buffalo Bills | Alabama CB Josh Jobe

90. Tennessee Titans | Iowa State TE Charlie Kolar

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | UTSA CB Tariq Woolen

92. Green Bay Packers | Oklahoma LB Brian Asamoah

93. San Francisco 49ers | Oklahoma OL Marquis Hayes

94. Kansas City Chiefs | Clemson WR Justyn Ross

95. Cincinnati Bengals | East Carolina CB Ja'Quan McMillian

96. Denver Broncos (from LAR) | Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III

